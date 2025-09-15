Utah's 'City Of Beautiful Homes And Gardens' Offers Historic Downtown Charm And Stunning Outdoor Spaces

Celebrated as the self-proclaimed "city of beautiful homes and gardens" thanks to its lush neighborhoods and picture-perfect surroundings, Bountiful, Utah, is one of those places that actually lives up to its name. People come here to take in the charming downtown, explore the unique cultural and historic sites, take advantage of the unrestricted mountain and lake access, and find a more peaceful alternative to Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City International Airport, named one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, is just a short 15-minute drive away up I-15. While public transportation options are a bit limited and you'll have to go through at least one bus change to get to Bountiful, the good news is that car rentals in town are inexpensive. You'll easily find something practical to explore the city and all of its surrounding attractions, which unfortunately isn't very walkable. Uber and other rideshare options are also available for those who would rather not rent a car.