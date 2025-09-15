Utah's 'City Of Beautiful Homes And Gardens' Offers Historic Downtown Charm And Stunning Outdoor Spaces
Celebrated as the self-proclaimed "city of beautiful homes and gardens" thanks to its lush neighborhoods and picture-perfect surroundings, Bountiful, Utah, is one of those places that actually lives up to its name. People come here to take in the charming downtown, explore the unique cultural and historic sites, take advantage of the unrestricted mountain and lake access, and find a more peaceful alternative to Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City International Airport, named one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, is just a short 15-minute drive away up I-15. While public transportation options are a bit limited and you'll have to go through at least one bus change to get to Bountiful, the good news is that car rentals in town are inexpensive. You'll easily find something practical to explore the city and all of its surrounding attractions, which unfortunately isn't very walkable. Uber and other rideshare options are also available for those who would rather not rent a car.
Things to do in Bountiful, Utah
While a modest city of just a little over 13 square miles and 43,000 residents, you won't get bored in Bountiful. Its downtown, centered on Main Street, is an attraction-filled gem that starts with the Bountiful Davis Art Center. The main gallery features a wide array of paintings, sculptures, and photographs scattered across several exhibitions, all free of charge. Keep in mind that the art center is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Seven minutes away from downtown, you'll find the iconic Bountiful Temple. While only Latter-day Saints may enter, it's still one of the most beautiful landmarks in the city. If you still want to explore more of the local cultural scene, drive 25 minutes to the Gilgal Sculpture Garden. It's a quirky Salt Lake City sanctuary and an outdoor art space filled with curious sculptures.
Those looking for a quick bite can't go wrong with Vito's, a local favorite praised for its Philly cheesesteak and meatball sub. The price-to-quality ratio is incredible here, but keep in mind that the establishment is cash-only. Vito's is open only Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you're feeling up to a little shopping after your meal, stop by Indy Clover, a beloved thrift store where you'll find a great selection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and everyday items.
Outdoor activities in Bountiful, Utah
City trippers and outdoor lovers will find the ultimate common ground in Bountiful. While the former are out sightseeing and shopping downtown, the latter can spend a relaxing day in Creekside Park. Featuring a playground, a merry-go-round, and picnic areas next to a babbling creek, this is a must-see, especially for those visiting with children. For a more adult-focused adventurous activity, you can always explore Mueller Park Canyon. One of the most popular trails here leads to scenic Elephant Rock, where hikers and mountain bikers gather to watch the sunset over the Great Salt Lake, a jaw-dropping view.
North Canyon Park combines the kid-friendliness and accessibility of Creekside Park with the more grown-up vibe of Mueller Park Canyon, a place that features everything from volleyball and tennis courts to walking paths and picnic shelters. It's also dog-friendly so Fido doesn't have to miss out on the fun. If hiking is more up your alley, try adding the Bonneville Shoreline Trail to your itinerary. This scenic, 3-mile hike connects Mueller Park and North Canyon. The walk is relatively easy and should take about an hour with views of Utah Valley and Provo Canyon. Those who like to go on evening walks won't want to miss out on Ensign Peak, a peaceful Utah peak and one of the best sunset spots in America, located just 16 minutes away from the city center.