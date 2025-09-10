Wyoming's Underrated City With Wild Western History Has Glorious Trails, Fun Fishing, And Craft Beer
Nestled at the base of the stunning Wind River Mountain Range is a small Wyoming town known as "one of the best outdoor towns in America." Lander, (population 7,500), hosts a captivating blend of rugged outdoor charm, vibrant culture, and fascinating history that draws visitors in search of epic hikes to geological marvels like Sinks Canyon, world-class rock climbing, rugged backpacking, award-winning fly and trout fishing, top-tier big-game hunting, and winter snowboarding. There's always something to do around Lander — even golf.
The shrub valleys and Wind River Mountains inhabited by the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes became an integral part of America's Western migration and frontier settlement in the mid-1800s. Its proximity to the Oregon Trail, the South Pass gold mining boom, and prime ranch land made it an ideal place for a town (and a crucial alternative route for the Oregon Trail). According to the Lander Journal, Lander even has a town slogan, "where the rails end, and the trails begin," since it was the terminal point for the Chicago & North Western "Cowboy Line" railway. Today, the town hosts a number of cultural events celebrating its past and present: Pioneer Days Rodeo, held for the past 131 years annually around July 4th; the International Climbers' Festival (also in July); and Lander Brewfest, held every second week of June. Plus, the Lander Community Concerts Association puts on performances year-round, from children's theatre to symphony orchestra.
Lander is off-the-beaten-path from Casper (about two and a half hours away), but forms a natural detour if you're taking a scenic, slower-paced drive through central Wyoming. You can travel from Lander through Dubois to Grand Teton National Park via the Togwotee Pass, one of the most breathtaking vistas as you cross the Continental Divide.
Landers is the perfect basecamp for outdoor adventures year-round
The Wind River Mountains around Lander feature hundreds of lakes and miles of rivers and streams — an angler's paradise for everything from rainbow to rare golden trout. Fly Rod & Reel Magazine named Lander the top trout fishing town in the Northern Rockies, and several local outfitters, like Wyoming Country Outfitters in nearby Pavillion, can help equip and guide you. Popo Agie River flows through Sinks Canyon State Park and then disappears into a limestone cavern, aka "The Sinks," and re-emerges downstream at "The Rise." Around this, the Falls Trail is a moderately challenging, 3.6-mile traverse past cascading waterfalls, and there's epic rock climbing nearby, including famed crags Wild Iris and Wolf Point.
Lander's proximity to the Continental Divide Snowmobile Trail opens up over 600 miles of routes in winter, offering deep snow and breathtaking views for riders of all levels. Guided snowmobile trips are available through 3C Guiding. You can rent snowmobiles at Union Pass Rentals near Dubois (a little over 90 minutes away) or Togwotee Mountain Lodge (about two hours away). Nordic skiing and snowshoeing are also popular across the region.
Whether you prefer the wild or a warm bed, you'll find plenty of overnight options near Lander. Many choose to camp in the striking landscapes: Fiddlers Lake in the Shoshone National Forest is a gorgeous gateway to the Popo Agie Wilderness, and Big Atlantic Gulch Campground has just 10 campsites in the heart of bear country. Louis Lake, about an hour's drive from Lander, has a rustic mountain lodge with kayak and canoe rentals, as well as snowmobile/ATV trail access (if you bring your own vehicle). In town, you'll find options like Holiday Inn Express and The Inn at Lander, a Travelodge property.
Historic Downtown Lander is a charming place to spend the day
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lander is one of the most charming small Western towns you'll see on your adventures — the perfect basecamp for exploring the Cowboy State. Its Main Street is lined with buildings from the late 1800s and early 1900s, including the Noble Hotel, the still-operational Grand Theatre, the Stockgrower's Bar, which is now a creative workspace. You'll also find restaurants, shops, art galleries, and gear outfitters –– convenient for preparing for your wilderness trek or enjoying a leisurely day. Start your day with espresso and a croissant at the Lincoln Street Bakery (just off Main Street on Lincoln) or coffee cake at Lander Bake Shop. Then explore Alchemy: An Artists' Cooperative for fine local art, pop into Indian Territory for Native American beadwork and art, or browse Red White Buffalo, full of local Wyoming-themed goods.
Take a beer break at Lander Brewing Company, originally founded in the late 1800s. Though it took a long hiatus during and after Prohibition, it's now an award-winning brewery with a taproom and outdoor patio, serving burgers and American fare to pair with pints of Half-Tanked Hefe and Rock Chuck Rye. Its beers are also featured at The Cowfish, a beloved local restaurant serving hand cut steaks, fresh fish, and more. inside a century-old building. The Gannett Grill also serves a creative variety of burgers and pizzas, adjacent to the Lander Bar.
The Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the Museum of the American West offer fascinating glimpses into local pioneer, Indigenous, and overland trail history. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "This is a better museum than most on Western History." The museum is temporarily closed for updates but worth checking if you're in Lander.