Wyoming's Underrated City With Wild Western History Has Glorious Trails, Fun Fishing, And Craft Beer

Nestled at the base of the stunning Wind River Mountain Range is a small Wyoming town known as "one of the best outdoor towns in America." Lander, (population 7,500), hosts a captivating blend of rugged outdoor charm, vibrant culture, and fascinating history that draws visitors in search of epic hikes to geological marvels like Sinks Canyon, world-class rock climbing, rugged backpacking, award-winning fly and trout fishing, top-tier big-game hunting, and winter snowboarding. There's always something to do around Lander — even golf.

The shrub valleys and Wind River Mountains inhabited by the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes became an integral part of America's Western migration and frontier settlement in the mid-1800s. Its proximity to the Oregon Trail, the South Pass gold mining boom, and prime ranch land made it an ideal place for a town (and a crucial alternative route for the Oregon Trail). According to the Lander Journal, Lander even has a town slogan, "where the rails end, and the trails begin," since it was the terminal point for the Chicago & North Western "Cowboy Line" railway. Today, the town hosts a number of cultural events celebrating its past and present: Pioneer Days Rodeo, held for the past 131 years annually around July 4th; the International Climbers' Festival (also in July); and Lander Brewfest, held every second week of June. Plus, the Lander Community Concerts Association puts on performances year-round, from children's theatre to symphony orchestra.

Lander is off-the-beaten-path from Casper (about two and a half hours away), but forms a natural detour if you're taking a scenic, slower-paced drive through central Wyoming. You can travel from Lander through Dubois to Grand Teton National Park via the Togwotee Pass, one of the most breathtaking vistas as you cross the Continental Divide.