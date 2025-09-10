Wisconsin's 'Bratwurst Capital' Is A Lakeside City Serving German Flavors, Brews, And Foodie Festivals

As you might imagine, the humble brat came to this region with German settlers, who started to populate the Sheboygan area around 1850. In fact, bratwurst was so popular that part of the city's centennial celebration in 1953 showcased the sausage, and the annual festival Brat Days was born. As Sheboygan's brat fame gained steam, another city in Ohio decided to try and claim itself as the "Bratwurst Capital." After a thrilling competition in 1970, a judge awarded the name to Sheboygan, and it's been that way ever since.

These days, brats are a source of town pride, and you can find them at many restaurants. Some of the top-rated spots include Al & Al's Steinhaus, Sly's Midtown Saloon, The Northwestern House, and Schulz's Restaurant. If you're looking to pair your bratwurst with other traditional German flavors, Al & Al and Schulz's are the best options as they're steeped in German-American history and culture. The Steinhaus is also a popular location during the city's Oktoberfest celebration, and if you're visiting Sheboygan during the summer, don't miss Brat Days, which takes place in August. As tasty as a bratwurst is on its own, the sausage is best paired with a tall, frosty beer. Fortunately, Sheboygan has plenty of bars, pubs, and taverns. In addition to the places we've already mentioned, Tommy's Bar & Grill, Holler n Hills, and Nine-o-Two on the Avenue are great spots.