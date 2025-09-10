Wisconsin's 'Bratwurst Capital' Is A Lakeside City Serving German Flavors, Brews, And Foodie Festivals
The Great Lakes region of the United States offers some of the best towns and cities in America. Although the lakes don't offer the same kind of vibe as the coast, they're perfect for those who love sandy beaches, watersports, and outdoor activities. In Wisconsin, Milwaukee typically gets most of the attention, but if you head north, you'll run into all kinds of spectacular lakeside cities, including the quirky town of Sheboygan.
Because of its position on Lake Michigan, Sheboygan is known for its water-based activities, so much so that it's even referred to as the "Malibu of the Midwest" for its surfing. The city is also part of the 82-mile stretch of Lake Michigan that hides some of the best-preserved shipwrecks in America. However, while these elements are certainly entertaining, Sheboygan has yet another self-proclaimed title that makes it worth a visit: "Bratwurst Capital of the World."
If you're a fan of German sausages, flavors, and beer, Sheboygan should be at the top of your travel list. Sure, surfing and snorkeling around shipwrecks are suitable for some, but foodies will appreciate Sheboygan's delicious and alluring dining options. Plus, depending on when you visit, you can take advantage of foodie festivals for the ultimate treat.
Where to eat bratwurst in Sheboygan, Wisconsin
As you might imagine, the humble brat came to this region with German settlers, who started to populate the Sheboygan area around 1850. In fact, bratwurst was so popular that part of the city's centennial celebration in 1953 showcased the sausage, and the annual festival Brat Days was born. As Sheboygan's brat fame gained steam, another city in Ohio decided to try and claim itself as the "Bratwurst Capital." After a thrilling competition in 1970, a judge awarded the name to Sheboygan, and it's been that way ever since.
These days, brats are a source of town pride, and you can find them at many restaurants. Some of the top-rated spots include Al & Al's Steinhaus, Sly's Midtown Saloon, The Northwestern House, and Schulz's Restaurant. If you're looking to pair your bratwurst with other traditional German flavors, Al & Al and Schulz's are the best options as they're steeped in German-American history and culture. The Steinhaus is also a popular location during the city's Oktoberfest celebration, and if you're visiting Sheboygan during the summer, don't miss Brat Days, which takes place in August. As tasty as a bratwurst is on its own, the sausage is best paired with a tall, frosty beer. Fortunately, Sheboygan has plenty of bars, pubs, and taverns. In addition to the places we've already mentioned, Tommy's Bar & Grill, Holler n Hills, and Nine-o-Two on the Avenue are great spots.
Planning a trip to Sheboygan, Wisconsin
The closest major airport to Sheboygan is the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is just over an hour away from the city. On the drive up, you'll pass by Newton, a charming Wisconsin town full of local gardens, parks, and trails that's perfect for an outdoorsy side trip. Sheboygan has plenty of hotels to choose from, whether you're looking to stay right on the Sheboygan River or closer to Lake Michigan. In addition to Brat Days, the city hosts food-centric events like Food Truck Mondays, Boos and Brews, and River Fest.
While you can get brats from a local restaurant, you can also grill them yourself. There are two meat markets in town that specialize in these German sausages. The first is Miesfeld's Meat Market, which offers award-winning bratwursts and many other European-style meats. The second is Brockman's Meat Market, which also features kranski (a Slovenian sausage), bologna, and summer sausage. Speaking of summer sausage, the Old Wisconsin Sausage Store is also in town. Similarly, the brand Johnsonville is situated in nearby Sheboygan Falls, and you can tour the Johnsonville Marketplace to stock up on meat before you leave town.