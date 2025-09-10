Why These Popular Tourist Destinations Are Banning Miniature Toiletries From Hotel Rooms

Right now, if you travel to California, New York, or Illinois, you may notice an absence of miniature shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles in your hotel room. That's because these states, some of the most popular for domestic and international travelers, have already or are in the process of implementing bans on miniature toiletries. More specifically, hotels are cutting down on single-use plastic bottles to align with their focus on environmental conservation.

In the U.S. alone, around 550 million shampoo bottles end up in landfills each year. Some of these single-use plastic containers also end up in the ocean, or, more accurately, 33 billion pounds of it. The global hotel industry is a contributor to this excess plastic, which is negatively impacting conservation efforts for the planet and its oceans. Fortunately, the industry is waking up to this reality and instigating real, lasting change to avoid further damage. "As of January 2024, the global hotel industry generates 150 million tons of single-use plastic each year — and we are committed to reducing single-use plastics," said Heidi Miersemann, general manager at the Alila Napa Valley, in an interview with Sunset magazine.

Back in 2019, California and New York signed bills banning hotels from providing plastic bottles smaller than 12 ounces to guests. These laws are now in effect for all hotels in California and those with over 50 rooms in New York (smaller hotels will need to cut out bottles by 2026). Illinois has a similar timeframe as New York, while Washington will start culling in 2027. As some of the most popular vacation destinations in America, it's no surprise that these states are leading the charge in conservation efforts.