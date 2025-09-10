Why These Popular Tourist Destinations Are Banning Miniature Toiletries From Hotel Rooms
Right now, if you travel to California, New York, or Illinois, you may notice an absence of miniature shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles in your hotel room. That's because these states, some of the most popular for domestic and international travelers, have already or are in the process of implementing bans on miniature toiletries. More specifically, hotels are cutting down on single-use plastic bottles to align with their focus on environmental conservation.
In the U.S. alone, around 550 million shampoo bottles end up in landfills each year. Some of these single-use plastic containers also end up in the ocean, or, more accurately, 33 billion pounds of it. The global hotel industry is a contributor to this excess plastic, which is negatively impacting conservation efforts for the planet and its oceans. Fortunately, the industry is waking up to this reality and instigating real, lasting change to avoid further damage. "As of January 2024, the global hotel industry generates 150 million tons of single-use plastic each year — and we are committed to reducing single-use plastics," said Heidi Miersemann, general manager at the Alila Napa Valley, in an interview with Sunset magazine.
Back in 2019, California and New York signed bills banning hotels from providing plastic bottles smaller than 12 ounces to guests. These laws are now in effect for all hotels in California and those with over 50 rooms in New York (smaller hotels will need to cut out bottles by 2026). Illinois has a similar timeframe as New York, while Washington will start culling in 2027. As some of the most popular vacation destinations in America, it's no surprise that these states are leading the charge in conservation efforts.
How hotels are cutting plastic waste with a more luxurious approach
Hotels in these states have no choice but to adapt to the new legislation, as they could face hefty fines of up to $500 every day they don't comply. However, some hotels are taking the opportunity to not only cut plastic but also elevate their overall luxury with higher-end bath products that are more affordable when offered in larger or reusable bottles. Places like 1 Hotel, a Los Angeles hotel decorated with ocean plastics and fallen trees, are opting for luxurious brands like Bamford to turn first-time guests into repeat customers.
For other hotels, there are various routes they can take when transitioning from miniature toiletries. The well-known hotel chain, Marriott, has gone with the refillable pump bottle approach. In an interview with The New York Times, a company spokesperson said that this change alone prevents 500 million single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills every year. That equates to about 1.7 million pounds of plastic, which is no small feat. IHG Hotels & Resorts has done something similar, cutting out about 200 million mini bottles annually. Hotels and resorts can also use dissolvable shampoo, conditioner, and soap tablets as an alternative.
Don't expect this legislation to start and end with these states, as the movement to reduce single-use plastics is being seen across the nation. As a traveler, you can help by buying your own reusable mini toiletry bottles to fill and take on trips instead of using wasteful hotel products. Make this step a part of your process of packing your next suitcase efficiently. When booking a room, you can choose a hotel with a focus on sustainability by doing a bit of research beforehand.