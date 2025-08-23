The Most Popular Vacation Destinations In America Among Europeans, According To Research

New York State received over 3 million visitors from Europe's big five in 2024, and New York City would undoubtedly be the premier destination for the majority. But what is it with Europeans' obsession with the Big Apple? Sure, there are world-famous attractions like Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty, but Europeans have more than just some of America's worst tourist traps on their radar.

Most will have been exposed to American culture via TV when growing up, but these movies and shows may have led to stereotypical beliefs about the city and the U.S. in general. American politeness, for example, isn't something that is highlighted much through the media, but one Latvian traveler on the Travelher blog claimed, "People in NYC are the most polite people I have ever met." She also highlighted her appreciation for the city's skyscrapers and commented on the uniquely different skyline.

Exploring the food is also a huge draw, as (apparently) portions are not very big across the Atlantic. In fact, some Europeans seem to think everything is bigger in New York. One Redditor responded to a question asking if the city was what they expected by listing numerous points, including, "Roads, cars, [and] portions are ridiculously big." Whether that's a compliment is up for debate, but the city's outdoor dining culture definitely shines, while the "can-do" attitude of New Yorkers is something that often leaves a lasting impression. However, not everything does. The homeless situation in the city perplexes many Europeans, while trash on sidewalks and, according to StreetsBlogNYC, a somewhat dangerous cycling infrastructure, are things that may take the shine off a visit.