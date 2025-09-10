This Challenging Trail Through Congaree National Park Has Some Of The Best Birdwatching In South Carolina

Is the Kingsnake Trail one of those U.S. National Park Trails that are only for experienced hikers? If you've done any research on the Kingsnake Trail, you already know that people have a wide range of experiences here. The National Park Service website designates this trail as difficult, but hikers on AllTrails consider it an easy route. This disparity may come from the fact that this is a backcountry trail. You won't have to contend with switchbacks, scrambles, or other features you might associate with challenging trails, but because it's so remote, and goes through different wild landscapes, the conditions change frequently.

Then again, you may find this trail to be an easy and relaxing hike. However, depending on when you go, you may have to deal with portions of the trail that have been impacted by serious flooding from the nearby rivers. Even when it's not completely washed out, you may have to hike through some mucky sections. There are also often fallen trees blocking your path. Congaree National Park recommends using a reliable GPS to help you navigate, in case parts of the trail are too tricky to navigate. You may also want an old-fashioned compass and map, just in case.

In general, you should plan to be on the trail for around four hours, but make sure you have enough supplies (especially water and a first aid kit) in case you run into trouble. You should also ensure that someone who isn't hiking with you is aware of the day you plan to go and when you expect to return, especially if you are planning to attempt this as a solo hike.