This Challenging Trail Through Congaree National Park Has Some Of The Best Birdwatching In South Carolina
If you're looking to experience the wild woods of South Carolina, hearing the calls of birds instead of car horns and seeing towering trees instead of skyscrapers, consider a hike on the Kingsnake Trail. Hidden in Congaree National Park, in the shadow of one of the world's largest tree canopies, this tricky trail offers excellent opportunities to challenge yourself to an energizing route that demands careful navigation. Along the way, you'll see a variety of gorgeous landscapes inhabited by wildlife of all kinds, and glimpse a version of the Palmetto State that has mostly vanished. As you move between the trees here, it can feel like stepping into another world.
As removed from civilization as the Kingsnake Trail can feel, it's actually only a quick drive from several major metropolitan areas: Just two hours from the historic homes and charming boutiques of Charlotte, North Carolina; less than two hours from the riverfront views in Augusta, Georgia; and roughly half an hour from Columbia, South Carolina, so there's no shortage of spots to fly into if you're coming from out of town. If you want to spend the night in the park and hit the trail first thing in the morning, there is camping in Congaree National Park that you can take advantage of as long as you reserve a site in advance. Expect to pay between $10 and $15 for a tent camping site. Luckily, Congaree is one of those U.S. national parks that you can get into for free.
What is it like to hike Kingsnake Trail?
This trail takes you through a remote part of the park and lets you walk in the shade of some incredibly tall old-growth forest. It begins with a series of small bridges over Cedar Creek, a shallow slough where trees rise directly from the water, and other narrow streams. As you move deeper into the forest, you'll see more and more impressively tall trees, as well as flooded areas and shallow ponds. You may also start to face more difficulty navigating the often flooded and wild landscape.
Though trees dominate the landscape, frequent flooding is what makes it unique. A wide range of plants thrive here, and wildlife is abundant. Along the way, keep your eyes open for otters and alligators in the water, deer and wild hogs on the land, and birds of all kinds in the trees. Congaree National Park is one of the best national parks in America for bird lovers, and you could see everything from enormous pileated woodpeckers hunting for bugs in the trees to hungry great blue herons seeking out frogs and fish in the water.
You'll know that your journey is over when you reach Oakridge Trail which eventually loops back to the visitor center. If you'd rather relive the trail and return to your car, all you have to do is turn back the way you came and make your way back to the trailhead. Be alert throughout and you'll see some amazing sights everywhere you go. Even the parking lot at the trailhead can be a haven for wildlife. Hikers often spot butterflies on the ground and Mississippi kites in the sky.
How difficult is Congaree National Park's Kingsnake Trail?
Is the Kingsnake Trail one of those U.S. National Park Trails that are only for experienced hikers? If you've done any research on the Kingsnake Trail, you already know that people have a wide range of experiences here. The National Park Service website designates this trail as difficult, but hikers on AllTrails consider it an easy route. This disparity may come from the fact that this is a backcountry trail. You won't have to contend with switchbacks, scrambles, or other features you might associate with challenging trails, but because it's so remote, and goes through different wild landscapes, the conditions change frequently.
Then again, you may find this trail to be an easy and relaxing hike. However, depending on when you go, you may have to deal with portions of the trail that have been impacted by serious flooding from the nearby rivers. Even when it's not completely washed out, you may have to hike through some mucky sections. There are also often fallen trees blocking your path. Congaree National Park recommends using a reliable GPS to help you navigate, in case parts of the trail are too tricky to navigate. You may also want an old-fashioned compass and map, just in case.
In general, you should plan to be on the trail for around four hours, but make sure you have enough supplies (especially water and a first aid kit) in case you run into trouble. You should also ensure that someone who isn't hiking with you is aware of the day you plan to go and when you expect to return, especially if you are planning to attempt this as a solo hike.