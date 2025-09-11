Miranda Lambert's Nashville Bar Is A Four-Level Tex-Mex Escape On Broadway Nicknamed The 'Pink House'
Nashville is undoubtedly the country music hub of the United States, and it's also a wildly popular city for bachelor and bachelorette parties as Music City bursts with nightlife options. In particular, the Broadway section of town features a litany of bars branded by country music stars that bring in massive crowds. With each passing headline in Nashville, a new country star — from Morgan Wallen to Luke Bryan – opens a spot, and Jason Aldean's My Kinda Party concept has extended to four cities. Proudly representing the women of country music, Grammy award-winning musician Miranda Lambert joined that list, as she became the first female country music star to have her own branded bar in Nashville.
Opened in 2021, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa is a Tex-Mex concept that infuses Lambert's background and career with the lively Broadway scenery. Casa Rosa, which translates to "pink house," is a buzzy restaurant, bar, or nightclub, depending on when you visit. Inspired by her love for the Lone Star State and a flair for color, it's a brighter contrast to other Broadway spots and a fixture on bachelorette party itineraries. Stepping inside this massive four-story building, there are tons of ways to enjoy Casa Rosa as you explore downtown Nashville.
Nashville and Texas vibes collide at Casa Rosa
Upon walking into Casa Rosa, visitors find 19,000 square feet to explore, featuring four different bars and two live music stages. The color scheme is bright and definitely full of pink — because it goes with everything, right? Throughout the day, a rotating schedule of live music acts takes the main stage, with the featured live band, Tanglewood, performing regularly. This female-led group blends country, rock, and pop influences to create its sound and keep the party going.
The first three floors offer seating and standing areas to hang and enjoy the music, while the fourth floor features a rooftop bar overlooking Broadway and the downtown Nashville skyline. Around each corner, you'll see unique mementos from Lambert's music career and her Texas roots. Notably, the birdcage from the music video for her No. 1 hit "Bluebird" is on display. The Texas honky-tonk vibe is also channeled through antiques Lambert picked out herself in Marfa, Texas, a unique town that's an art lover's paradise in the middle of nowhere.
The Nashville-inspired Tex-Mex menu features classics such as tacos, fajitas, and burritos. The taco salad is a popular choice, while Miranda's Hot Chicken and Waffles incorporates the city's most famous dish, sparked by a nearby restaurant that's a Nashville foodie paradise. The bar offers more than 50 tequila varieties and an array of cocktails and margaritas. The Locomotive is known as Lambert's personal favorite, blending tequila with hints of pineapple, jalapeno, and a spicy rim with a pineapple garnish. Though some note the higher prices, reviewers often highlight the generous portions and tasty margaritas that drive home the Tex-Mex vibe.
Planning your Broadway visit to Casa Rosa
Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa sits in the heart of the Broadway district, where bars named for country stars are commonplace. It's about 15 minutes from downtown Nashville to Nashville International Airport (BNA), and popular hotels like the Four Seasons and Hilton are within walking distance of Casa Rosa and the Broadway strip. Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar is directly across the street, and, interestingly, Ole Red, the bar concept branded by Lambert's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, is right next door. Casa Rosa opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with a limited brunch menu. Those who have visited note that it's a more subdued environment early in the day, but after 8 p.m., the venue becomes adults-only and the energy ramps up.
For groups or large parties, advance reservations are available, and past guests recommend staying on either the first or top floors for the best music experience. On the fourth-floor rooftop bar, there's typically a DJ or live music with energetic dance music. Pink umbrellas and pink string lights create a festive atmosphere popular with bachelorette parties, similar to the Dolly Parton Bar in Nashville, boasting a picture-perfect pink paradise. As for seeing Lambert herself at her namesake bar, it's certainly possible — and often unplanned. She's been known to drop by unannounced for surprise meet-and-greets, and has even graced the live music stage for performances of her chart-topping hits. In a district full of bars tied to country stars, Casa Rosa stands out as a stop for the girls.