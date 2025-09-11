Miranda Lambert's Nashville Bar Is A Four-Level Tex-Mex Escape On Broadway Nicknamed The 'Pink House'

Upon walking into Casa Rosa, visitors find 19,000 square feet to explore, featuring four different bars and two live music stages. The color scheme is bright and definitely full of pink — because it goes with everything, right? Throughout the day, a rotating schedule of live music acts takes the main stage, with the featured live band, Tanglewood, performing regularly. This female-led group blends country, rock, and pop influences to create its sound and keep the party going.

The first three floors offer seating and standing areas to hang and enjoy the music, while the fourth floor features a rooftop bar overlooking Broadway and the downtown Nashville skyline. Around each corner, you'll see unique mementos from Lambert's music career and her Texas roots. Notably, the birdcage from the music video for her No. 1 hit "Bluebird" is on display. The Texas honky-tonk vibe is also channeled through antiques Lambert picked out herself in Marfa, Texas, a unique town that's an art lover's paradise in the middle of nowhere.

The Nashville-inspired Tex-Mex menu features classics such as tacos, fajitas, and burritos. The taco salad is a popular choice, while Miranda's Hot Chicken and Waffles incorporates the city's most famous dish, sparked by a nearby restaurant that's a Nashville foodie paradise. The bar offers more than 50 tequila varieties and an array of cocktails and margaritas. The Locomotive is known as Lambert's personal favorite, blending tequila with hints of pineapple, jalapeno, and a spicy rim with a pineapple garnish. Though some note the higher prices, reviewers often highlight the generous portions and tasty margaritas that drive home the Tex-Mex vibe.