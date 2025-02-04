The Restaurant That Sparked The Original Hot Chicken Craze Is An Authentic Nashville Foodie Paradise
Known as the "Country Music Capital of the World," Nashville's other claim to fame — besides country crooners — is hot chicken. According to many sources, the city's Prince's Hot Chicken is the birthplace of the OG hot chicken, which has been scorching taste buds for nearly a century.
Prince's Hot Chicken has an origin story that is as spicy as its chicken. Legend has it that the founder, Thornton Prince, was quite the lady's man. His girlfriend was fed up with his wandering eyes and concocted a plan to punish him. She made his favorite dish, fried chicken, and doused it with peppers and spices so potent, she was sure it would burn his mouth off and teach him a lesson. After a night out, Prince woke up to the house filled with the tangy aroma of fried chicken, which he devoured. Instead of screaming in tears and begging forgiveness, Prince asked for seconds and thirds until he polished off every last bite. Thus, the legendary hot chicken was born.
Prince took her recipe and opened up Prince's Hot Chicken Shack. Nearly 100 years later, it's still the gold standard for hot chicken. Since 1980, André Prince, Thornton's great-niece, has held the helm of the iconic family-run restaurant, opening up additional branches in other parts of Nashville, as well as Knoxville and Greenville, South Carolina. It's a must-visit Nashville experience, in addition to White Limozeen, the Dolly Parton-themed country bar.
Sampling the menu at Prince's Hot Chicken
According to André Prince in a conversation with Southern Kitchen, hot chicken is making a comeback. It used to be an "old school" dish, but now, younger folks have also developed a hankering for the delectable hot chicken. She claimed that even doctors prescribe Prince's distinctive, spicy delicacy to pregnant women when their babies are overdue. The hot chicken is also rumored to alleviate other ailments, from asthma and ulcers to a lack of libido. People are hooked; one man visits Prince's Hot Chicken twice a day to satisfy his craving.
The good news is that the menu at Prince's Hot Chicken is varied, so you can choose different items every visit. There are different spice levels, including plain, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, x hot, xx hot, and xxx hot. Shockingly, the original recipe that Thornton Prince enjoyed was the "mild" level today. André created different spice levels after her customers requested even hotter chicken.
Whether you order a whole chicken of two breasts and two leg quarters, half a chicken, or another menu option, you can enjoy different parts of the bird — from the leaner breast meat with the wings attached to the leg quarter to just wings and tenders. For a healthier option, you can get the chicken salad instead. The perfect lunch option, in our opinion, is the André Chicken Sandwich, consisting of mild chicken breast, slaw, and pickles slathered with either Kickin' Ranch or Sweet Heat sauce. Whatever you decide to get, pair it with one of the side dishes, such as baked beans with pork, coleslaw, or the "Get It Girl" Greens. Alternatively, you can get mac and cheese, potato salad, or seasoned fries.
Exploring Nashville on a full stomach
You might be stuffed to the brim with chicken and coleslaw, but wait, there are also drinks and dessert! Wash down the mouth-burning goodness with a sweetened iced tea or an ice-cold draft beer. Top everything off with a slice of cake or chocolate pie — you will not regret it. Before waddling out of the foodie paradise, don't forget to pick up some eye-catching merch that also makes a fantastic souvenir. Our favorite is the classic red "Prince's Hot Chicken Nashville" T-shirt.
You might be tempted to take a nap after such an indulgent meal at Prince's Hot Chicken, but we recommend checking out the Country Music Hall of Fame. Experience the awe-inspiring history of America's twangy tunes through its collection of artifacts, from photographs and show posters to musical instruments and stage outfits. Get a ticket for a show at the Grand Ole Opry to see chart-topping country stars perform. Then, dance the night away at a bar on the Honky Tonk Highway, where live music and Tennessee whiskey flow all night.
Other fun things to do in Nashville include visiting Centennial Park to see the Parthenon, where you can be teleported to Athens without hopping on an airplane. The park also has a nice 1-mile walking trail, an art center, a garden, and more. Nashville is also home to gorgeous historic buildings, especially the Two Rivers Mansion, an Italian Renaissance Revival-style mansion with ornate columns where you can explore a slice of Nashville's antebellum history. After all the eating and exploring, put up your feet at the lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort.