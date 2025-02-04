The Restaurant That Sparked The Original Hot Chicken Craze Is An Authentic Nashville Foodie Paradise

Known as the "Country Music Capital of the World," Nashville's other claim to fame — besides country crooners — is hot chicken. According to many sources, the city's Prince's Hot Chicken is the birthplace of the OG hot chicken, which has been scorching taste buds for nearly a century.

Prince's Hot Chicken has an origin story that is as spicy as its chicken. Legend has it that the founder, Thornton Prince, was quite the lady's man. His girlfriend was fed up with his wandering eyes and concocted a plan to punish him. She made his favorite dish, fried chicken, and doused it with peppers and spices so potent, she was sure it would burn his mouth off and teach him a lesson. After a night out, Prince woke up to the house filled with the tangy aroma of fried chicken, which he devoured. Instead of screaming in tears and begging forgiveness, Prince asked for seconds and thirds until he polished off every last bite. Thus, the legendary hot chicken was born.

Prince took her recipe and opened up Prince's Hot Chicken Shack. Nearly 100 years later, it's still the gold standard for hot chicken. Since 1980, André Prince, Thornton's great-niece, has held the helm of the iconic family-run restaurant, opening up additional branches in other parts of Nashville, as well as Knoxville and Greenville, South Carolina. It's a must-visit Nashville experience, in addition to White Limozeen, the Dolly Parton-themed country bar.