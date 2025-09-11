Italy's Underrated Coastal City Has Stunning Beaches, Delicious Food, And A Gorgeous Grotto

When it comes to holidaying in Italy, most visitors will probably head straight for Rome, arguably the best place to kick off an Italian vacation. But once you've admired the breathtaking views of the Colosseum and savored the many delights of the Eternal City, there's still the rest of Italy to explore. Adventuring through an alpine paradise of mountain cliffs and lush meadows in the Dolomites region is a perfect escape from the crowds, or you could hop on a ferry to the pristine beaches of Elba, a frequently overlooked Italian island. Equally as underrated is Sardinia, nearly as large as Sicily but much less talked about. For a tantalizing coastal getaway echoing with ancient history, head to Alghero, a medieval town on Sardinia's northwest shores.

While Sardinia's rugged landscapes will certainly attract daring adventurers for hiking and canyoning, in Alghero you can expect plenty of lounging, sunbathing, and leisurely strolls. Get your toes sandy at one of Alghero's crystalline beaches, where the turquoise waves and dramatic cliffs might make you never want to leave. Wander through the ancient streets and you'll hear the fascinating jabber of both Italian and Algherese, a unique Catalan dialect. During the Middle Ages, the Spanish Kingdom of Aragon held sway over the city for several centuries, until control of Sardinia was eventually seized by Italy's Savoy dynasty. This medieval Spanish influence lingers in Alghero's mouthwatering cuisine, with dishes like a zesty fish stew and even Sardinian paella. And mottling the cliff of the Capo Caccia peninsula, not far from town, is the mesmerizing Neptune's Cave, a maze of rocky tunnels and karst ravines just waiting to be explored. No more than a quick flight from Rome, add Alghero to your next Italian vacation.