Italy's Underrated Coastal City Has Stunning Beaches, Delicious Food, And A Gorgeous Grotto
When it comes to holidaying in Italy, most visitors will probably head straight for Rome, arguably the best place to kick off an Italian vacation. But once you've admired the breathtaking views of the Colosseum and savored the many delights of the Eternal City, there's still the rest of Italy to explore. Adventuring through an alpine paradise of mountain cliffs and lush meadows in the Dolomites region is a perfect escape from the crowds, or you could hop on a ferry to the pristine beaches of Elba, a frequently overlooked Italian island. Equally as underrated is Sardinia, nearly as large as Sicily but much less talked about. For a tantalizing coastal getaway echoing with ancient history, head to Alghero, a medieval town on Sardinia's northwest shores.
While Sardinia's rugged landscapes will certainly attract daring adventurers for hiking and canyoning, in Alghero you can expect plenty of lounging, sunbathing, and leisurely strolls. Get your toes sandy at one of Alghero's crystalline beaches, where the turquoise waves and dramatic cliffs might make you never want to leave. Wander through the ancient streets and you'll hear the fascinating jabber of both Italian and Algherese, a unique Catalan dialect. During the Middle Ages, the Spanish Kingdom of Aragon held sway over the city for several centuries, until control of Sardinia was eventually seized by Italy's Savoy dynasty. This medieval Spanish influence lingers in Alghero's mouthwatering cuisine, with dishes like a zesty fish stew and even Sardinian paella. And mottling the cliff of the Capo Caccia peninsula, not far from town, is the mesmerizing Neptune's Cave, a maze of rocky tunnels and karst ravines just waiting to be explored. No more than a quick flight from Rome, add Alghero to your next Italian vacation.
Tips for visiting Neptune's Cave in Alghero, Sardinia
Although entering the dreamlike world of Neptune's Cave is entirely at the mercy of nature, it's certainly one of those once-in-a-lifetime accomplishments you'll want to check off. The caves may have been visited as far back as the Roman era, and legend has it these ancient grottoes once sheltered Poseidon (or Neptune), the god of the sea, thus lending the cave its name. Open from morning until evening every day except during inclement weather, Neptune's Cave can be accessed by land via the famous "Goat's Stairs", or Escala del Cabirol, where over 600 steps descend to the cave entrance. Entry tickets are about $20 as of this writing, and advance booking is necessary to take the stairs. Boat cruises also offer you an unforgettable arrival by sea.
Upon entering the cavernous opening, you'll find a palatial grotto riddled with gargantuan stalagmites climbing in craggy pinnacles to meet jagged spikes descending from the ceiling, mirrored from below by the serene, glassy surface of the inland lake called La Marmora. A network of passages branches off from the main entrance, each leading to different chambers with charming names that evoke the feeling of being inside a fairytale castle. Descend a short way into the cave and you'll reach the Hall of Ruins, festooned with stalactites hanging like rocky icicles. Not much farther is the Royal Palace Hall, where the natural architecture of ridged karsts and overlapping crags, likely formed over millennia, resembles a colonnaded loggia. There's even a pebbly beach fringing the lake, and from an overhanging balcony, you can admire the incredible grottoes from above.
Sunbathe on Alghero's beaches and explore historic sites
You simply can't visit a Mediterranean resort town without spending some time at the beach. Stretched across Alghero's north coast in Spiaggia di Maria Pia, which can get crowded during the peak of the afternoon but offers miles of powdery sand for bronzing with a view of the aquamarine surf. Fringed by trees offering shady respite from the sun, some visitors even say it's the "most beautiful beach in Alghero". A little farther north is the Spiaggia delle Bombarde, with glittering white sand backed by rolling green hills. For something a little different, head to Spiaggia del Lungomare south of town, where layers of flat rocks enveloped by splashing waves offer an excellent spot to soak up the coastal scenery.
After you've splashed and sunbathed to your heart's content, take a walk along the seafront to explore the remnants of Alghero's fortress walls. Towers and bastions rise up from the stonework, forming a patchwork of the ancient civilizations that once dominated the land, from the Phoenicians and Romans to the Catalans. Not to be missed is the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Immaculate, situated at the heart of Alghero's historic old town. Built in the Gothic style during the 1500s, the interiors are adorned with vibrant frescoes, intricately carved details, and marble inlay, a mesmerizing contrast to the austere Neoclassical façade and medieval stonework.
The most exciting part of holidaying in an ancient Italian town is the chance to wander its spellbinding alleyways. Hit the cobblestones and explore Alghero at a leisurely pace, admiring the Old World architecture and perhaps stopping for a bite of Sardinian cuisine along the way. No matter what you decide, a visit to Alghero promises to be unforgettable.