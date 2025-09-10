Between Detroit And Lansing Is An Underrated City With Michigan's Best Pumpkin Patch And Historic Charm
Fall is a season people look forward to for a whole host of reasons. From soaking up the stunning fall foliage vistas to getting into the Halloween spirit, there is so much going on at this time of year. Whether you are in search of the best corn mazes in America to enjoy a memorable family experience or plan to embark on an awe-inspiring autumnal hike, your fall bucket list isn't complete without these activities — many of which you can try during a visit to Northville, one of Michigan's most underrated cities.
Besides oozing historic charm, one of the top reasons Northville is a joy to visit in the fall is that it is home to Three Cedars Farm, one of the best pumpkin patches in America and arguably the best in the state. This exciting destination is what fall dreams are made of, and Three Cedars Farm pulls out all the stops to make sure this is a place you won't soon forget.
Getting here is extremely convenient, as Northville is just a 24-mile drive from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and 66 miles from Lansing. If you plan to stay in Northville, you won't have trouble finding a place to bed down. With a range of hotel options all along I-275, there are accommodations to suit all needs and budgets, while giving you great access to downtown Northville and Three Cedars Farm. However, the city can also be included as a day trip add-on if you are based in Detroit.
Have some fun at Three Cedars Farm this fall
Described on Tripadvisor as "a must see," with other reviewers raving that they "keep making it better every year," Three Cedars Farm is a place you can return to again and again. With fun and activities for all ages, and apple cider donuts to write home about, there are plenty of reasons to visit. First and foremost, entry to Three Cedars Farm is completely free, and it provides free parking for visitors, so you can save a few bucks for the on-site experiences.
The farm boasts a 7-acre corn maze that will keep you entertained for hours and a 5-acre pumpkin patch, as well as a host of activities for younger kids, including the Barn Yard Playland, which takes story time to a new and exciting interactive level. Kids will be thrilled to get up close and personal with all kinds of animals, as well as jump aboard the train, hay rides, and merry-go-round. From the get-go, the whole setting feels like you've stepped right into a whimsical storybook, with its huge red barns, hay bales, and pumpkins galore.
Another fine feature is the cider hut, which is a favorite stop for many, not only for the delicious pasteurized cider and slushies but also for the mouthwatering donuts, which are made fresh all day. There's also a charming country store selling traditional candies, autumnal decorations, and farm-fresh produce. This family-oriented atmosphere needs to be experienced, but when planning your visit, it's worth noting that weekends (particularly in October) can get crowded.
Discover the historic charm of Northville
Northville is a stone's throw from Detroit, yet it is one of the state's most underrated cities, one that history buffs will certainly appreciate. It is well worth spending some time in the downtown core, where you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many well-rated restaurants, but the hallmark of the city is Mill Race Historical Village. If you've ever wanted to step back in time, this is the place to do it. Visitors to the historical site can literally step into what feels like a movie set, where you can marvel at a version of Northville that existed before the 1900s.
Interestingly, this interactive, open-air museum was created in 1972, when various buildings were relocated or reconstructed from other places in Northville, a project that took place on land that was donated by Ford Motor Company. The name comes from the grist mill which once stood here, but today, the area is dedicated to preserving the city's unique cultural and architectural heritage. A visit in the fall fits in well with a trip to Three Cedars Farm, when the historical village comes alive amongst the stunning fall foliage. Spanning 11 acres, visitors can easily spend a few hours here, marveling at the collection of timeless buildings including a church, school, general store, and blacksmith shop. The rustic wooden bridge and sounds of the Rouge River below only add to its undeniable charm, making this "an unexpected delight" in Northville, according to one Tripadvisor reviewer.