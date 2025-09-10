Between Detroit And Lansing Is An Underrated City With Michigan's Best Pumpkin Patch And Historic Charm

Fall is a season people look forward to for a whole host of reasons. From soaking up the stunning fall foliage vistas to getting into the Halloween spirit, there is so much going on at this time of year. Whether you are in search of the best corn mazes in America to enjoy a memorable family experience or plan to embark on an awe-inspiring autumnal hike, your fall bucket list isn't complete without these activities — many of which you can try during a visit to Northville, one of Michigan's most underrated cities.

Besides oozing historic charm, one of the top reasons Northville is a joy to visit in the fall is that it is home to Three Cedars Farm, one of the best pumpkin patches in America and arguably the best in the state. This exciting destination is what fall dreams are made of, and Three Cedars Farm pulls out all the stops to make sure this is a place you won't soon forget.

Getting here is extremely convenient, as Northville is just a 24-mile drive from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and 66 miles from Lansing. If you plan to stay in Northville, you won't have trouble finding a place to bed down. With a range of hotel options all along I-275, there are accommodations to suit all needs and budgets, while giving you great access to downtown Northville and Three Cedars Farm. However, the city can also be included as a day trip add-on if you are based in Detroit.