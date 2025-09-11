Ohio's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Rapidly Growing Community With Lakes, Trails, And An Iconic Amusement Park
Situated only 25 miles away from Cincinnati and 34 miles from Dayton, the suburb of Mason is a perfect blend of peaceful suburban life and city bustle for visitors looking for fun activities — like a trip to the Midwest's largest and affordable theme park, Kings Island – and a calm escape with many parks and trails. The community in Mason is rapidly growing as the population increases each year, from over 34,000 residents in 2020 to a projected population surpassing 36,000 residents in 2025. According to a 2025 GoBankingRates study, it's also the wealthiest suburb in Ohio with an average household income of nearly $162,000 and an average home value over $565,000. The area features a plethora of luxury real estate with elegant homes situated in nicely maintained neighborhoods.
If you're lodging in Mason, the Drury Inn & Suites Cincinnati Northeast Mason is rated the top hotel in Mason on Tripadvisor. The hotel has free hot breakfast daily, cozy rooms, and a wide variety of food and drinks. For something more unique, the Great Wolf Lodge boasts a 120,000-square-foot indoor water park where families can book a suite, jump on a water slide, and then head to the destination's variety of dining spots.
For some great food in Mason, the Wildflower Cafe is ranked high on Tripadvisor's list of top restaurants. Specializing in farm-to-table offerings, the restaurant serves beet "wings" and has the "O.G. Burger," which was once voted the No. 1 burger in Cincinnati by Cincinnati Magazine. Its wine also rivals the stellar wine of Ohio's "Little Switzerland," and the cafe was named one of America's 100 best wine restaurants in 2018. Meanwhile, Phoenician Taverna was recommended by multiple locals in a Reddit thread. The Mediterranean restaurant serves Lebanese specialties including vegetarian mezza, a variety of flat breads, braised lamb, and beef kebabs.
Kings Island is a must-visit in Mason
Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, Kings Island is a must-visit destination. While it may be hard to top Cedar Point, Ohio's oldest amusement park gem, Kings Island is Mason's biggest and most popular attraction. It even landed at No. 10 on the list of best theme parks in the country from USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2025.
Opened in 1972, the park, which is a whopping 364 acres of amusement, has attractions for the whole family. To start, there are 15 total roller coasters including the Beast, a classic wooden coaster which, when it opened in 1979, was the longest and fastest coaster on Earth. The Diamondback steel coaster is a 230-foot-tall thrill ride that spans over 5,000 feet, includes 10 drops, and goes up to speeds of 80 mph. There's also the Miami Valley Railroad which offers a more laid-back jaunt for families wanting to take it easy, as it recreates the experience of riding on a 19th-century steam train. The trains are also a great way to get to Soak City, the property's water park that is home to 40 water slides, a lazy river, and the resort-like pool of Coconut Cove. The park is not only perfect for its attractions but for its affordability, with tickets starting at around $45 and a little over $100 for an all-season pass (as of this writing). Kings Island also offers up its famous blue soft serve ice cream, which is must-have for any visitor to the park.
Best lakes and trails in Mason
One of the natural perks of Mason are its parks. With over 330 acres of parkland, there is much to enjoy in the city. Pine Hill Lakes Park is perfect for a family outing as there are picnic shelters, a children's playground, an arboretum, and more. It has two fishing lakes (you'll need a pass to fish), or if you're just wanting to enjoy the picturesque scenery, the lake itself provides a scenic view. It also has 2 miles of wooded trails for hiking. The Pine Hill Lakes Perimeter Loop is about half a mile long and offers easy walking and shade under the trees. Located within the same green space, Corwin M Nixon Park is a 47-acre recreational area that has everything from soccer fields to a public swimming pool to charcoal grills.
Additionally, The Keehner Park Trail is about 5 miles away from Mason and is worth visiting for its 2-mile, slightly challenging trek. Located in the 123-acre Keehner Park, the trail leads explorers down a long path to a scenic creek and through vibrant green, wooded areas. One of the best lakes to visit is 5 miles from Mason called Lake Butler Fishing Lake. It's fully stocked with catfish and carp, and there's an on-site bait and tackle shop.
If you're wanting to travel to Mason, your best bet is to take a flight to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, about 40 miles away from the city. Then, follow Interstate 71 North until Exit 19 for Mason Montgomery Road.