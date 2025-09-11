Ohio's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Rapidly Growing Community With Lakes, Trails, And An Iconic Amusement Park

Situated only 25 miles away from Cincinnati and 34 miles from Dayton, the suburb of Mason is a perfect blend of peaceful suburban life and city bustle for visitors looking for fun activities — like a trip to the Midwest's largest and affordable theme park, Kings Island – and a calm escape with many parks and trails. The community in Mason is rapidly growing as the population increases each year, from over 34,000 residents in 2020 to a projected population surpassing 36,000 residents in 2025. According to a 2025 GoBankingRates study, it's also the wealthiest suburb in Ohio with an average household income of nearly $162,000 and an average home value over $565,000. The area features a plethora of luxury real estate with elegant homes situated in nicely maintained neighborhoods.

If you're lodging in Mason, the Drury Inn & Suites Cincinnati Northeast Mason is rated the top hotel in Mason on Tripadvisor. The hotel has free hot breakfast daily, cozy rooms, and a wide variety of food and drinks. For something more unique, the Great Wolf Lodge boasts a 120,000-square-foot indoor water park where families can book a suite, jump on a water slide, and then head to the destination's variety of dining spots.

For some great food in Mason, the Wildflower Cafe is ranked high on Tripadvisor's list of top restaurants. Specializing in farm-to-table offerings, the restaurant serves beet "wings" and has the "O.G. Burger," which was once voted the No. 1 burger in Cincinnati by Cincinnati Magazine. Its wine also rivals the stellar wine of Ohio's "Little Switzerland," and the cafe was named one of America's 100 best wine restaurants in 2018. Meanwhile, Phoenician Taverna was recommended by multiple locals in a Reddit thread. The Mediterranean restaurant serves Lebanese specialties including vegetarian mezza, a variety of flat breads, braised lamb, and beef kebabs.