The Decrease In International Travel To The US May Continue Way Beyond Summer (And How This Affects Americans)

The United States has always been a fascinating country to visit, thanks to its diverse landscapes and eclectic cities. But something has changed in 2025. Even though four American states saw a huge surge in tourism in 2024, the U.S. is bound to lose $12.5 billion in spending by international travelers in 2025. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) Economic Impact Research conducted this year, the country will face a 22.5% decline in international visitor spending, making it the only one out of 184 world economies the WTTC analyzed to see a reduction in spending from overseas tourists — "a clear indicator that the global appeal of the U.S. is slipping," the WTTC concluded.

Some of the most popular American destinations among Europeans, like Los Angeles and Las Vegas, welcomed fewer travelers than usual this summer. According to the Associated Press, in 2025, the U.S. saw 2.3% fewer tourists from Western Europe, a 19% reduction in tourists from Denmark, a 10% decline from Germany, and a 6.6% drop from France, while visitors from Brazil, Italy, Japan, and Argentina have actually increased to the United States. Moreover, some governments, in particular the United Kingdom, have issued a warning to their citizens about traveling to America. The number of sightseers from African countries also diminished in 2025 according to the AP. Canadians have been shy about visiting the country as well — alarmingly, a drop in Canadian tourism to the U.S. has almost never happened in the last 20 years, according to Statistics Canada. As revealed by a survey undertaken by Longwoods International, 3 in 5 Canadians feel reluctant to visit the United States in the next 12 months due to its government's policies and trade practices.