New Jersey's 'Borough Of Trees' Is A Multicultural Food And Art Destination With A Walkable Downtown

Dubbed the "borough of trees" thanks to its sweeping canopies of trees that frame its streets, Rutherford, New Jersey, is not only picturesque, but it's also one of the Garden State's best arts and culture hubs. With lots of quaint, historic charm, and a walkable downtown — you'll find the bulk of Rutherford's shops and eateries along the scenic and walkable Park Avenue — Rutherford is a New Jersey destination you can't miss. It's also easy to reach, as Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is just 30 minutes away by car depending on traffic, or an hour away if you'd rather go by public transportation. With a New Jersey Transit station right in Rutherford, you're well connected by public transport in Rutherford, whether you'd like to explore New York City or the wildly underrated suburb of Hoboken.

Although you won't find a hotel right in Rutherford, you'll have a number of options in the surrounding area, such as Courtyard by Marriott Lyndhurst Meadowlands, a 3-star hotel just five minutes away in nearby Lyndhurst. If you're looking for a close-by attraction the whole family will love, don't skip the Bubble Planet Experience, in East Rutherford. Montclair, just 20 minutes away from Rutherford, is another must, for its eclectic downtown with unique shops.