New Jersey's 'Borough Of Trees' Is A Multicultural Food And Art Destination With A Walkable Downtown
Dubbed the "borough of trees" thanks to its sweeping canopies of trees that frame its streets, Rutherford, New Jersey, is not only picturesque, but it's also one of the Garden State's best arts and culture hubs. With lots of quaint, historic charm, and a walkable downtown — you'll find the bulk of Rutherford's shops and eateries along the scenic and walkable Park Avenue — Rutherford is a New Jersey destination you can't miss. It's also easy to reach, as Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is just 30 minutes away by car depending on traffic, or an hour away if you'd rather go by public transportation. With a New Jersey Transit station right in Rutherford, you're well connected by public transport in Rutherford, whether you'd like to explore New York City or the wildly underrated suburb of Hoboken.
Although you won't find a hotel right in Rutherford, you'll have a number of options in the surrounding area, such as Courtyard by Marriott Lyndhurst Meadowlands, a 3-star hotel just five minutes away in nearby Lyndhurst. If you're looking for a close-by attraction the whole family will love, don't skip the Bubble Planet Experience, in East Rutherford. Montclair, just 20 minutes away from Rutherford, is another must, for its eclectic downtown with unique shops.
Rutherford's arts and culture scene
One of Rutherford's premiere cultural spaces is the Rivoli Theatre — now known as the Williams Center — a historic gem that's been around since 1922. Legends such as the Glenn Miller Orchestra and comedy duo Abbott and Costello have performed in the jaw-dropping space, which stuns with features like a crystal chandelier and marble facade. Since reopening in 2022 (the theater unfortunately sustained some damage during 2012's Hurricane Sandy), it has continued to entertain audiences with both movies and live events such as concerts. If you're looking to get creative yourself, head to Painting on Park, an art studio which has offered regular classes, paint and sip events, and summer programs for over 10 years.
When it comes to shopping, one of the community's best spaces is the gallery-esque Soldato, where you'll find an expansive collection of books and records that showcase Rutherford's artistry. If you'd like to dive into the history of the area, head to The Meadowlands Museum, which is located in an 1804 American Dutch farmhouse and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on most Saturdays.
Where to eat in Rutherford
While you're visiting Rutherford, don't skip exploring some of the city's multicultural food and drink scene, where you'll find everything from upscale eateries to casual cafes. For a caffeine fix with a cozy ambiance, head to the Colombian-owned Rutherford Coffee Company, where you can also find treats like empanadas and arepas. For all things baked goods, Erie Coffee Shop and Bakery is another gem, where you can choose from an array of specialty cakes and savory bites, with sandwiches also offered on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
If you're craving Italian food, don't skip Song'E Napule Pizzeria and Trattoria, which also has two New York City locations, while Yellowtail, a well-rated sushi spot, is a go-to for Japanese cuisine. Matisse 167 is one of the best high-end options in the region, offering only a seasonal pre-fixe menu. Located in a historic former horse and buggy firehouse, the space comprises three gorgeous dining areas, from an impressionist painting and chandelier-adorned room to a European-style garden, for lots of romantic ambiance.