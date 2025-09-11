The Unexpected Reason Passenger Airline Flights Have Gotten Slower Over The Past 30 Years

You might feel like flights take longer than they used to — and that's not just your imagination. Between check-in, security checks, and waiting to board at the gate, a trip to the airport is no small chunk out of anyone's day. Plus, airports keep getting bigger. In fact, passengers might find themselves walking as long as 1.5 miles across a major airport to get to their gate from the entrance. However, there's another unexpected, yet deliberate, reason air travel seems to be taking longer: airlines have all been padding their schedules.

In essence, "padding" is the practice of adding extra time to a flight's published flight duration, beyond the true anticipated time flying in the air and taxiing on the ground, to account for potential delays and appear punctual. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), a flight is considered "delayed" only once 15 minutes have passed beyond its expected time of arrival. As such, when a flight that has been padded experiences no delays, it winds up arriving "early," which looks good on reports. If, for any reason, departure is delayed, the likelihood is higher that the flight will simply appear as though it is arriving "on time," which ultimately makes for happier customers as well. After all, no one likes it when their flight is delayed or cancelled.

According to analysis run by FinanceBuzz, which studied the data of over 35 million U.S. flights from 2012 to 2022, domestic flight times are being extended by more than 10% these days thanks to schedule padding. They further identified an increase in average padding of approximately 27% over the course of that 10-year span, indicating that it's likely continuing to get worse over time.