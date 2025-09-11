Oregon's Top 2025 Fall Foliage Spot Is A Pacific Northwest Hub For Harvest Festivals, Wineries, And Hikes

In 1986, the United States Congress officially recognized the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest's Columbia River Gorge, where the Columbia River cuts through the Cascade Mountains along the border of Oregon and Washington. Its 80 miles of jaw-dropping cliffs and plunging waterfalls make for year-round sightseeing, hiking, and cycling, but especially in the fall. It's among the nation's top 10 travel spots for leaf-peeping, especially evident by mid-October search trends.

You can get to the Columbia River Gorge by flying into Portland International Airport (PDX). The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins about 15 to 20 minutes east by way of Interstate 84, near Troutdale, Oregon's "Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge." Originally part of the U.S.'s oldest scenic route, the Historic Columbia River Highway 30, I-84 runs along the gorge. Hood River, the "Windsurfing Capital Of The World," is about 60 miles east of PDX. The town — dubbed the "unofficial capital of the Gorge" — is home to the annual Hood River Harvest Fest, as well as a number of the region's wineries, where you can reserve guided tours with local drivers.

The area is most well-known for its waterfalls — about 90 of them. The fall foliage, whose vibrant colors reflect in the cascading water, just adds to the beauty. A few to visit include Multnomah Falls, the area's most striking and tallest at 620 feet, as well as Bridal Veil, Latourell, and the short hike between Horsetail and Ponytail Falls. There's no shortage of hiking, ranging from easy — like Bridal Veil Falls (less than 1 mile) — to expert, such as Angel's to Devil's Rest Loop (10 miles, elevation gain of over 3,000 feet), which offers stunning views of the mountains and the river below. Visit Friends of Columbia Gorge to find hikes suitable for you.