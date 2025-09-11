Oregon's Top 2025 Fall Foliage Spot Is A Pacific Northwest Hub For Harvest Festivals, Wineries, And Hikes
In 1986, the United States Congress officially recognized the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest's Columbia River Gorge, where the Columbia River cuts through the Cascade Mountains along the border of Oregon and Washington. Its 80 miles of jaw-dropping cliffs and plunging waterfalls make for year-round sightseeing, hiking, and cycling, but especially in the fall. It's among the nation's top 10 travel spots for leaf-peeping, especially evident by mid-October search trends.
You can get to the Columbia River Gorge by flying into Portland International Airport (PDX). The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins about 15 to 20 minutes east by way of Interstate 84, near Troutdale, Oregon's "Gateway To The Columbia River Gorge." Originally part of the U.S.'s oldest scenic route, the Historic Columbia River Highway 30, I-84 runs along the gorge. Hood River, the "Windsurfing Capital Of The World," is about 60 miles east of PDX. The town — dubbed the "unofficial capital of the Gorge" — is home to the annual Hood River Harvest Fest, as well as a number of the region's wineries, where you can reserve guided tours with local drivers.
The area is most well-known for its waterfalls — about 90 of them. The fall foliage, whose vibrant colors reflect in the cascading water, just adds to the beauty. A few to visit include Multnomah Falls, the area's most striking and tallest at 620 feet, as well as Bridal Veil, Latourell, and the short hike between Horsetail and Ponytail Falls. There's no shortage of hiking, ranging from easy — like Bridal Veil Falls (less than 1 mile) — to expert, such as Angel's to Devil's Rest Loop (10 miles, elevation gain of over 3,000 feet), which offers stunning views of the mountains and the river below. Visit Friends of Columbia Gorge to find hikes suitable for you.
Festivals and wineries in the Columbia River Gorge
The annual Hood River Harvest Fest is one of the region's premier festivals. Scheduled annually for the second weekend in October, it offers visitors a delicious taste of the area, with food vendors and a farmers' market, plus beer, wine, and spirits. Activities like art, music, games — even pumpkin carving — will delight young and old alike. The week before, held on the first Saturday in October, is the annual Hood River Orchard and Ale Festival (formerly the Hood River Hops Festival), where you can choose from around 100 samples from 25 breweries and 25 cideries, accompanied by food and local crafts. Another autumn event is the Gorge Quilters Guild's Quilt Show, where you can view some of the most beautiful quilts in the Pacific Northwest — or enter your own.
The area is also known for its wineries. The Columbia Gorge American Viticultural Area (AVA) includes producers in both Oregon and Washington. On the Oregon side, Hiyu Wine Farm "entwines nature and culture" with its farm-to-table meals paired with their own wines. It also has a Tavern Tasting (wines only) and the Big Party, a group experience that includes wine, passed appetizers, and a multi-course dinner. If you enjoy a wide range of wines from whites to reds, Cathedral Ridge Winery — voted Oregon's 2024 Winery of the Year — makes around 30 different wines and has a variety of wine tastings: classic, reserve, and barrel. Stave and Stone Wine Estates has been farmed for over 100 years, from apple orchards to hay to wine grapes. Guests can taste at the winery and vineyard, with "views as good as the wines," or in the Wine Garden, perfect for small group gatherings.