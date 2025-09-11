This Is One Of The Most Affordable European Countries To Travel To In 2025
European trips are often synonymous with cliffside hotels, sunset aperitifs, and alfresco dinners. But these luxuries usually come with steep price tags. Luckily, there are still some affordable countries to travel to in Europe. Moldova, for example, is one of the most budget-friendly European countries to travel to in 2025. It also holds the title of being Europe's least-visited country, with only 121,000 annual tourists. That means no endless queues, big crowds, or frustrating traffic.
Tourism across Southern Europe has surged well beyond pre-pandemic numbers, making the region busier (and pricier) than ever. In 2024, over half of the world's international travelers chose to visit Europe. To put that into perspective, Europe drew in more tourists than Africa, Asia, and the Americas combined. And as tourism in Europe increases, so do prices. In Italy, for example, a budget week-long holiday costs between $1,200 to $1,800 for one person, while a more luxurious escape could hit upwards of $5,000 for one week. And if you're visiting popular coastal regions during peak season, add an extra 30% to 50% for good measure.
Moldova is a small, landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Romania and Ukraine. Its geopolitical location, Soviet past, and fragile economy have kept it somewhat disconnected from the rest of Europe, factors that have heavily influenced its limited tourism. If you do visit, avoid Transnistria — a region on the Ukraine border that declared independence from Moldova in 1990 The United States, and Canada have all issued travel advisories against this region due to civil unrest and Ukraine's conflict with Russia.
Moldova has exceptional wine without breaking the bank
Politics and history aside, Moldova has plenty to offer travelers — especially those looking for affordability. While Europe may be famous for Bordeaux and Champagne — two regions so iconic they've become household names — there are plenty of underrated wine regions in Europe, and Moldova is one of them. Wine has always been a core part of the country's heritage, with its winemaking traditions dating back to the 8th century BCE.
Today, Moldova boasts the highest density of vineyards in the whole world — so many, they cover around 147,000 hectares of the country and account for around 2.3% of the world's vineyards. It's also home to the world's largest wine cellar and ranks as Europe's sixth-largest wine producer. Moldova has three protected wine regions, including Ștefan Vodă, a region that enjoys a similar climate to Bordeaux, home to the world's largest wine museum.
In terms of affordability, even wine tasting won't break the bank. A standard tasting of four to five wines at the historic vineyard costs between $15 to $25 in Moldova, while similar experiences in French regions like Alsace and Provence often start at $35, and climb higher for premium wines. As for tourist attractions, Moldova may not have a long list of world-famous sites, but it does have some highlights. Milestii Mici, the country's underground wine cellar, is a must-see, alongside the 19th-century Nativity of Christ Metropolitan Church in Chişinău. Moldova's cuisine is another treat, blending Romanian, Russian, Ottoman, and Ukrainian flavors. The national dish, a creamy polenta served with meat and sour cream, is just one example of local flavors. With meals often costing less than $10 per person each day, travelers can enjoy Moldova's culinary scene without overspending.
Everything you need to know about visiting Moldova
Let's start with some transparency. If you're expecting the rolling hills of Tuscany or painted-tile villages of Portugal, you'll likely be disappointed. Moldova's charm lies in its uniqueness, shaped by a tricky geographical location and turbulent Soviet past. Visit with an open mind, free from comparisons, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by what the country has to offer.
Getting to Moldova is easy. Chișinău International Airport connects the country to several European destinations like Stuttgart, Bucharest, Athens, and Istanbul with direct flights via airlines like Wizz Air and Aegean. Once on the ground, there is a good mix of modern and Soviet-era transport methods, ranging from car rentals to rideshare apps like Bolt or Yandex Go. One of the most interesting ways to get around is with the local minibus system known as marshruktas, which operate fixed routes between major cities. Marshruktas can't be booked in advance, but they are an affordable and authentic way to see the country. For convenience, organized tours are another excellent choice. With all the transportation and entrance-ticket logistics taken care of, all you'll need to focus on is enjoying the scenery.
Even as an affordable destination, Moldova offers flexibility for different travel styles. Budget travelers can stay in hostel dorms, buy and cook food from grocery stores, dine out on street food, use public transport, and enjoy free activities like parks and city strolls, spending between just $28 and $44 per person per day. For a more comfortable and curated experience, travelers who prefer to stay in high-end hotels, dine at restaurants, and hire a private driver and tour guides can expect to spend over $110 per person per day.