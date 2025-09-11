This Is One Of The Most Affordable European Countries To Travel To In 2025

European trips are often synonymous with cliffside hotels, sunset aperitifs, and alfresco dinners. But these luxuries usually come with steep price tags. Luckily, there are still some affordable countries to travel to in Europe. Moldova, for example, is one of the most budget-friendly European countries to travel to in 2025. It also holds the title of being Europe's least-visited country, with only 121,000 annual tourists. That means no endless queues, big crowds, or frustrating traffic.

Tourism across Southern Europe has surged well beyond pre-pandemic numbers, making the region busier (and pricier) than ever. In 2024, over half of the world's international travelers chose to visit Europe. To put that into perspective, Europe drew in more tourists than Africa, Asia, and the Americas combined. And as tourism in Europe increases, so do prices. In Italy, for example, a budget week-long holiday costs between $1,200 to $1,800 for one person, while a more luxurious escape could hit upwards of $5,000 for one week. And if you're visiting popular coastal regions during peak season, add an extra 30% to 50% for good measure.

Moldova is a small, landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Romania and Ukraine. Its geopolitical location, Soviet past, and fragile economy have kept it somewhat disconnected from the rest of Europe, factors that have heavily influenced its limited tourism. If you do visit, avoid Transnistria — a region on the Ukraine border that declared independence from Moldova in 1990 The United States, and Canada have all issued travel advisories against this region due to civil unrest and Ukraine's conflict with Russia.