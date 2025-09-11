Colorado's Scenic Canyon Park Near Denver Features Fishing, Water Thrills, And Breathtaking Trails

Just outside of Golden, a sun-drenched Colorado mountain town made for river floats and cold brews, is a locally beloved park, packed with recreational opportunities, known as Clear Creek Canyon Park. This is Colorado at its best: free outdoor access, long sunny days, rocky trails for hikers, paved roads for bikers, routes for climbers, water thrills, fishing holes (with a fishing license, of course), and plenty of breathtaking nature views.

Clear Creek Canyon, on U.S. Highway 6, is about 15 miles west of Denver, Colorado's largest city and "America's craft beer capital." Golden is an ideal side trip (or day trip) from Denver, thanks to its location, not to mention its Old West vibes, surrounding nature, and most famous business, Coors Brewing Company — where you can book a tour ahead of time and enjoy the accompanying beer samples. Golden is also around 35 miles from the Denver International Airport, by far the biggest and most well-connected airport in the state.

In addition to rock climbing, biking, hiking, and fishing, the acres of protected land and river that make up Clear Creek Canyon Park provide opportunities for gold prospecting, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. The park is also an integral section of the ongoing Peaks to Plains Project, which will eventually connect downtown Denver to Loveland Pass via paved trail.