Colorado's Scenic Canyon Park Near Denver Features Fishing, Water Thrills, And Breathtaking Trails
Just outside of Golden, a sun-drenched Colorado mountain town made for river floats and cold brews, is a locally beloved park, packed with recreational opportunities, known as Clear Creek Canyon Park. This is Colorado at its best: free outdoor access, long sunny days, rocky trails for hikers, paved roads for bikers, routes for climbers, water thrills, fishing holes (with a fishing license, of course), and plenty of breathtaking nature views.
Clear Creek Canyon, on U.S. Highway 6, is about 15 miles west of Denver, Colorado's largest city and "America's craft beer capital." Golden is an ideal side trip (or day trip) from Denver, thanks to its location, not to mention its Old West vibes, surrounding nature, and most famous business, Coors Brewing Company — where you can book a tour ahead of time and enjoy the accompanying beer samples. Golden is also around 35 miles from the Denver International Airport, by far the biggest and most well-connected airport in the state.
In addition to rock climbing, biking, hiking, and fishing, the acres of protected land and river that make up Clear Creek Canyon Park provide opportunities for gold prospecting, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. The park is also an integral section of the ongoing Peaks to Plains Project, which will eventually connect downtown Denver to Loveland Pass via paved trail.
Outdoor adventures galore in Clear Creek Canyon
Clear Creek Canyon stretches between Golden and Idaho Springs, Colorado's walkable town nestled in the Rockies with hot springs and Victorian charm. The park doesn't encompass the entire canyon, but adventure opportunities abound along the rushing river and high, rocky walls throughout. A section of Clear Creek is known as the "Golden Mile" for its world-class trout habitat, every angler's dream, whether they're flyfishing or using a reel. In addition to fish, expect to see a variety of other wildlife in this healthy ecosystem, from bald eagles to deer and elk.
The water isn't just good for fish; it's also ideal for thrill-seekers searching for some rapids. It's best to use a guide if you're inexperienced, as water levels vary throughout the year, and depending on snow pack, the rafting season can end in mid- to late summer. Also, check out Golden's website for periodic updates, as parts of the creek can be closed to different uses. Clear Creek Canyon also attracts thrill-seekers of a different type: rock climbers. The sheer granite cliffs surrounded by bluffs create routes suitable for both beginners and experts. (Note: In late winter and spring, the canyon can be closed to climbers to protect nesting raptor populations, so check closures ahead of time!)
And, of course, Clear Creek Canyon has an abundance of trails that will delight the climbers, anglers, rafters, and those just lacing up their boots for a good wander. The paved section that's part of the greater Peaks to Plains trail is easy (although you may have to dodge the occasional cyclist).