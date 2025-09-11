The Creepy Reason Travelers Might Not Want To Leave Their Luggage On The Floor Of A Hotel Room
Anyone who's seen "Snakes on a Plane" knows that creepy crawlies make poor travel companions. Unfortunately, snakes, insects, lizards, and geckos can occasionally make their way into our luggage — especially if it's been left in accessible locations, like the hotel room floor. In fact, a quick peek at the list of some of the wildest animals tourists have found in their hotel rooms will have you rethinking where you put your suitcase altogether.
Unexpected animals hitching a ride in someone's suitcase have made the news multiple times. In 2019, an almost 8-inch-long Balkan lizard traveled over 2,000 miles from Greece to Wales hidden in a checked bag. Similarly, a gecko made headlines in 2022 for journeying from Mexico to England completely undetected. Social platforms are also filled with threads sharing tales of surprise suitcase stowaways picked up in destinations like Maui, Mexico, and beyond. In most cases, confused travelers don't know what to do with their unwanted houseguests, turning to the internet for help. "I got back from Florida, but apparently this thing was hiding in my suitcase and I didn't notice, and neither did airport security ... Can someone please help me?" asked one concerned lizard-discoverer on Reddit.
The best way to avoid unwanted stowaways? Keep your bag elevated (although you might want to avoid using luggage racks, too), zipped, and away from any other potential hiding spots creatures might come out of. That way, you won't be providing them with any opportunities to crawl into your bags, hide, and be accidentally transported on the trip of a lifetime.
How can I keep my luggage safe from critters?
A great way to avoid taking a stowaway with you in the first place is to pack a large garbage bag and tie up your suitcase when you're not using it. This way, nothing will be able to crawl inside and take up residence. Some travelers even use this tip to keep fleas and bedbugs out of their bag. Beyond that, it's also a good idea to never leave food or snack wrappers in your bag. Before repacking your belongings, make sure to shake your bag thoroughly, and pay extra attention to areas like the inside lining or deep pockets. If you're in an area that's especially swarming with potentially dangerous crawlers, don't stick your hand anywhere you can't see. Instead, shine a light into the bag so you don't inadvertently grab an unwanted guest.
For a final line of defense, you can also soak a cloth in a diluted essential oil solution and stick it in your bag. Specifically, scents like lavender, eucalyptus, or peppermint oil will do. Not only will this help your clothes smell fresh, but it will also keep certain animals like lizards away, since they have a strong sense of smell and find these odors uncomfortable.
Finally, although the U.S. doesn't have a specific protocol in place for finding a small animal in your luggage, it's highly recommended that you contact a local animal rescue organization to figure out the next steps. Even if the group can't take the creature, they'll likely be able to point you in the right direction. However, if you encounter a potentially venomous animal — like a scorpion or spider — make a call to a wildlife removal specialist immediately.