The Creepy Reason Travelers Might Not Want To Leave Their Luggage On The Floor Of A Hotel Room

Anyone who's seen "Snakes on a Plane" knows that creepy crawlies make poor travel companions. Unfortunately, snakes, insects, lizards, and geckos can occasionally make their way into our luggage — especially if it's been left in accessible locations, like the hotel room floor. In fact, a quick peek at the list of some of the wildest animals tourists have found in their hotel rooms will have you rethinking where you put your suitcase altogether.

Unexpected animals hitching a ride in someone's suitcase have made the news multiple times. In 2019, an almost 8-inch-long Balkan lizard traveled over 2,000 miles from Greece to Wales hidden in a checked bag. Similarly, a gecko made headlines in 2022 for journeying from Mexico to England completely undetected. Social platforms are also filled with threads sharing tales of surprise suitcase stowaways picked up in destinations like Maui, Mexico, and beyond. In most cases, confused travelers don't know what to do with their unwanted houseguests, turning to the internet for help. "I got back from Florida, but apparently this thing was hiding in my suitcase and I didn't notice, and neither did airport security ... Can someone please help me?" asked one concerned lizard-discoverer on Reddit.

The best way to avoid unwanted stowaways? Keep your bag elevated (although you might want to avoid using luggage racks, too), zipped, and away from any other potential hiding spots creatures might come out of. That way, you won't be providing them with any opportunities to crawl into your bags, hide, and be accidentally transported on the trip of a lifetime.