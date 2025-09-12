One Of The 10 Natural Wonders Of Virginia Is This Sweeping, Picturesque Valley Called 'God's Thumbprint'

Among what Virginia.org lists as the 10 natural wonders of the state are the Luray caves, which hide the world's largest musical instrument, and the Natural Bridge nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, which is tied to legends about George Washington. These sites have cemented their reputation in history, but there are some natural wonders on the list that you might have not heard of before, as they've slipped past the spotlight of legends and accolades.

One such wonder, nicknamed "God's Thumbprint," is Burke's Garden. It's the highest valley in Virginia, located in the western tail of the state in the Appalachian Mountains. The sunken valley has a bowl shape, and its pastoral beauty is preserved as a listed district on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Burke's Garden gets its name from what was originally a tongue-in-cheek reference. The story goes that James Burke, a member of the surveying group that first came to the valley around 1750, buried potato peelings in the ground here. When another group came years later, they found that the peelings had grown into a full potato patch, so they called it his "garden."

The valley is an unusual geological formation, owing to the sheer elevation of its basin and shape. Scientists say that it was likely formed when the peak of a mountain, made of sandstone, eroded into itself, leaving behind a crater in the limestone core. It's a truly rural setting — estimates put the area's population at just a few hundred, and the climate can be harsh, especially in winter. But the valley's secluded beauty and rare configuration make it an unmatched destination.