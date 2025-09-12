One Of The 10 Natural Wonders Of Virginia Is This Sweeping, Picturesque Valley Called 'God's Thumbprint'
Among what Virginia.org lists as the 10 natural wonders of the state are the Luray caves, which hide the world's largest musical instrument, and the Natural Bridge nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, which is tied to legends about George Washington. These sites have cemented their reputation in history, but there are some natural wonders on the list that you might have not heard of before, as they've slipped past the spotlight of legends and accolades.
One such wonder, nicknamed "God's Thumbprint," is Burke's Garden. It's the highest valley in Virginia, located in the western tail of the state in the Appalachian Mountains. The sunken valley has a bowl shape, and its pastoral beauty is preserved as a listed district on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. Burke's Garden gets its name from what was originally a tongue-in-cheek reference. The story goes that James Burke, a member of the surveying group that first came to the valley around 1750, buried potato peelings in the ground here. When another group came years later, they found that the peelings had grown into a full potato patch, so they called it his "garden."
The valley is an unusual geological formation, owing to the sheer elevation of its basin and shape. Scientists say that it was likely formed when the peak of a mountain, made of sandstone, eroded into itself, leaving behind a crater in the limestone core. It's a truly rural setting — estimates put the area's population at just a few hundred, and the climate can be harsh, especially in winter. But the valley's secluded beauty and rare configuration make it an unmatched destination.
What to see and do in Burke's Garden
As you might imagine of a rural valley in the folds of Appalachia, Burke's Garden is pretty isolated. The nearest major airport is the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee, about a 2-hour drive away, and there's no cell phone service nor post office in the valley. People come here for nature, though, and that you will find an abundance of in Burke's Garden. Because of the lushly fertile earth of the valley, it's an ecological cornucopia. Forest, grassy meadows, and marshland gently blend into each other, buzzing with birds like meadowlarks and the rare loggerhead shrike. Hikers coming to Burke's Garden will be just as pleased as birdwatchers. The valley is skirted by the Appalachian Trail, a nearly 34-mile portion of which runs from Burke's Garden to Dismal Creek Falls. It's also encompassed by a network of ATV-friendly, exciting mountain trails in the Heart of Appalachia.
The sparsely populated village in Burke's Garden is strewn with historic farmhouses from the 19th century and Amish-operated little stores, as a close-knit Amish community has formed here over the years. Stop by Mattie's Place for a traditional Amish meal in a log cabin. They also sell home-baked sourdough bread and locally-made crafts, and you can rent a bike there to explore the surrounding valley. At the Burke's Garden Artisan Guilds, browse through local artwork and souvenirs on display in an old post office building. It's just a 12-minute walk from the Burke's Garden Central Church and Cemetery, a Lutheran church that dates back to the 1820s. It was established by German immigrants who once settled here, many of whose graves can be seen in the cemetery.