One Of Virginia's Most Exciting Mountain Trails Is An ATV-Friendly Location Right In The Heart Of Appalachia

With rushing and calm rivers, stunning vistas, picturesque sunsets, and charming towns tucked into the Appalachian Mountains, Southwestern Virginia is a nature lover's paradise. While this part of the Old Dominion State has approximately one quarter of the Appalachian Trail, many locals prefer to explore the rugged country on hair-raising UTV, ATV, or 4x4 adventures to reach the region's unique geological features and million-dollar views.

In 2008, Virginia's legislature created the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) to improve the local economy and communities in the region through outdoor recreation. The SRRA manages a diverse trail network of over 400 miles of trails through seven counties, enabling riders of all levels to feel the cool wind on their faces. Courses range from scenic dirt roads designed for street-legal vehicles to challenging climbs where you'll likely be "sawing" your wheel. The trail networks are close to charming mountain towns, giving you a home base for the day or a place to grab some snacks and beverages for the road (non-alcoholic, of course).

If you've skied before, you'll be familiar with the trail grading system; green trails are marked for beginners, blue for intermediates, and black for experts. No matter where you start from or how long you ride, all riders, young and young at heart, are required to wear a helmet and purchase a trail permit, which starts at $21 for three days. The SRRA employs trail rangers to work with local police, check permits, and issue fines for riders not following the rules, including riding off-trail.