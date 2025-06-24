One Of Virginia's Most Exciting Mountain Trails Is An ATV-Friendly Location Right In The Heart Of Appalachia
With rushing and calm rivers, stunning vistas, picturesque sunsets, and charming towns tucked into the Appalachian Mountains, Southwestern Virginia is a nature lover's paradise. While this part of the Old Dominion State has approximately one quarter of the Appalachian Trail, many locals prefer to explore the rugged country on hair-raising UTV, ATV, or 4x4 adventures to reach the region's unique geological features and million-dollar views.
In 2008, Virginia's legislature created the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (SRRA) to improve the local economy and communities in the region through outdoor recreation. The SRRA manages a diverse trail network of over 400 miles of trails through seven counties, enabling riders of all levels to feel the cool wind on their faces. Courses range from scenic dirt roads designed for street-legal vehicles to challenging climbs where you'll likely be "sawing" your wheel. The trail networks are close to charming mountain towns, giving you a home base for the day or a place to grab some snacks and beverages for the road (non-alcoholic, of course).
If you've skied before, you'll be familiar with the trail grading system; green trails are marked for beginners, blue for intermediates, and black for experts. No matter where you start from or how long you ride, all riders, young and young at heart, are required to wear a helmet and purchase a trail permit, which starts at $21 for three days. The SRRA employs trail rangers to work with local police, check permits, and issue fines for riders not following the rules, including riding off-trail.
How to ride through the Appalachian Mountains
The Heart of Appalachia is relatively easy to access from other parts of the state and the region. You can fly into the Tri-Cities airport in East Tennessee or the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, both of which are at least an hour away. If you'll be driving and towing vehicles, Interstate 81 runs through the heart of the region, making general access straightforward; however, the trails begin in off-the-beaten-path small towns.
One of the easiest trailheads to drive and access is the Jawbone Trail, just outside of Richlands in Tazewell County. The Jawbone is the only section that permits jeeps, trucks, and other 4x4 vehicles to take to the roads, connecting with another section, the Coal Canyon Trail in Buchanan County. Stop at one (or all) of the four pull-offs along the mostly gravel routes, especially if you spot a deer, fox, coyote, or elk, and soak it all in.
If you're looking to rent an ATV, head for Haysi, along the Ridgeview Trail System. You'll have over 75 miles of open and tree-lined roads and single-tracks to conquer for riders of all levels. Haysi Offroad Adventures rents side-by-side vehicles and provides guided tours as well, so you won't have to worry about getting lost. Once you're back in town, grab a pie at the local Pizza Factory or Pizza Plus (they have sandwiches and pasta too), or you can head to Main Street Country Kitchen for a delicious home-cooked meal. The small town of just over 500 does not have a hotel, but Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure is less than 30 minutes away, featuring a campground and five log cabins. And yes, the roads are paved.
Exploring the Heart of Appalachia
Southwestern Virginia's "Spearhead" is dotted with charming, under-the-radar towns, including the old-time music capital of the world, Galax, along with some of the state's best scenery, whitewater adventures, and hikes. If you're ready to get back on your feet after being behind the wheel, the state's highest peak, Mount Rogers, is a trek not to be missed. Head to the Rhododendron Trailhead at Grayson Highlands State Park, and begin your 10.6-mile hike with wild ponies by your side and scenic views every step of the way. Before setting off, be prepared for weather that can change on a dime, and don't forget your cameras!
The Heart of Appalachia has a strong history of motor sports, with the region hosting several race tracks. The small town of Coeburn, near the Spearhead Trails, is home to the Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park, hosting local races since 1972. Plus, over 162,000 race fans mark their calendars annually to see "the World's Fastest Half-Mile" in Bristol, where you can visit two states in one historic downtown district that crosses state lines.
Before visiting, note that Hurricane Helene did catastrophic damage to Southwestern Virginia in September 2024, with several counties being declared disaster zones. Beloved local trails, such as this historic Virginia bicycle trail, were severely impacted and partially destroyed by the hurricane. When planning your trip, be sure to check your specific route before setting off or have a backup route in mind, and check the SRRA Facebook page before gassing up.