Rick Steves' Rough Guide Helps Americans Wrap Their Heads Around The Metric System

If you've never traveled abroad before, it may be a shock just how much of the world uses what Americans refer to as military time. In Europe, military time is just the time after noon, so expect to see reservations, museum and cafe hours, and train times displayed that way. While it can seem daunting at first, it really is a simple system and easy to remember. Morning hours are the same; things deviate after noon. Instead of starting back at one, military time keeps counting. Instead of 1 p.m., it becomes 13 p,m., and so on. "For any time after noon, subtract 12 and add p.m. (18:00 is 6 p.m.)," advises Steves if you need to convert times. Knowing the proper bus times will help you get around like a local, according to Rick Steves.

Handwritten numbers, Steves notes, also may appear different from what Americans are used to. He says, "The number 1 has an upswing, and the number 4 often looks like a short lightning bolt. If you don't cross your 7, it may be mistaken as a sloppy 1, and you could miss your train." It's also not common for Europeans to use a hashtag to indicate a number. House and floor numbers are also different. In a hotel or apartment building, the first floor is often called the ground floor. If you're told to go to the second floor, they mean the second floor up, sometimes, what Americans would consider the third floor. Also, temperatures will be in Celsius; this goes for air conditioning and heating as well as outdoor temperatures, which nowadays can just be read in Fahrenheit on your weather app. To convert to Celsius, subtract 30 and divide by two. Check out Rick Steves' not-perfectly-accurate but simple little trick to help American tourists think in Celsius.