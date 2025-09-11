One Of Oregon's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Trail To A Jaw-Dropping Overlook Perfect For Whale Watching
You might wonder why so many people are peering over the edge at the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint, but soon you'll see for yourself. This natural overlook from a rugged, rocky bluff on the Oregon coast offers unparalleled views of the tempestuous Pacific, hundreds of feet below. Smelling the briny sea and hearing the crashing of the waves against the rocks makes the journey to the Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, one of Oregon's wild and beautiful beaches, worth it. However, if you time your trip right and visit the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint in the spring or fall, you are in for a truly unforgettable experience. As you watch the sun sink into the sea, making the sky and the waves below blush pink, keep your eyes open for humpback whales leaping out of the water.
Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor is remote. The fact that this incredible view is far from civilization is certainly a part of what makes it such an enticing destination, but it also means that you need to put a little more effort into planning your trip. The closest airport, Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, is more than two and a half hours away. Likewise, if you're making your way west from one of Portland's wildly trendy neighborhoods, you should expect to be on the road for almost six hours. Fortunately, once you're in Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, you can reach the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint on the easy, one-mile Cape Ferrelo Loop Trail, which provides incredible views of jagged rocks rising up out of the sea and white, foamy waves crashing against the craggy bluffs below.
How to find the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint
Your journey to the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint begins on the most breathtaking scenic drive along the Oregon coast: Highway 101. Keep an eye out for the marked turnoff leading to the viewpoint and park at the end of the road. This small parking area is paved and has its own beautiful ocean views, but for the best spot, you'll need to take a quick hike along the Cape Ferrelo Trail.
Look for a wooden post trail sign that reads "Coast Trail" before heading south until you come to a fork in the road. Turn left into dense forest, hiding the views to come. If you happen to be hiking when the sun is shining, the end of this section of trail looks almost like a glowing doorway cut out of the dense branches. When the trail branches again, take the smaller, less-traveled path to the left, and you'll soon find yourself on the high, grassy top of the bluff. From here, on a clear day, you'll be able to see the ocean stretching to the horizon, but it's also beautiful on misty days too.
The entire loop hike is easy, with only a few steep spots, and takes most hikers less than half an hour to complete. Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint is the first stop along the trail. When you arrive, make sure to keep a safe distance from the edge. While the view is gorgeous, it's just as impressive a few steps back.
Things to do in the Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor
You could easily end your hike as soon as you reach the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint. However, considering how short and simple the hike is and how long and difficult the journey to reach the trailhead can be, you might as well hike the entire loop and have the chance to admire all of the breathtaking views of the Oregon Coast. After you're finished, you can continue on to some of the other incredible landmarks in the Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor.
House Rock Viewpoint is another great hike in the area. Although the trail technically connects the Cape Ferrelo and House Rock Viewpoints, a recent bridge outage means that you'll need to make your way to the House Rock parking area to access it. This quiet trail is very rarely visited, so even on beautiful days, you'll likely have House Rock Viewpoint all to yourself. Along the way, the trail branches into small paths going down to the water's edge. If you want to explore the area's rocky beaches, this is one of the best routes to do so. House Rock Viewpoint is also a great place to look for whales, so keep your eyes on the horizon.