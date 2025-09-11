One Of Oregon's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Trail To A Jaw-Dropping Overlook Perfect For Whale Watching

You might wonder why so many people are peering over the edge at the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint, but soon you'll see for yourself. This natural overlook from a rugged, rocky bluff on the Oregon coast offers unparalleled views of the tempestuous Pacific, hundreds of feet below. Smelling the briny sea and hearing the crashing of the waves against the rocks makes the journey to the Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, one of Oregon's wild and beautiful beaches, worth it. However, if you time your trip right and visit the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint in the spring or fall, you are in for a truly unforgettable experience. As you watch the sun sink into the sea, making the sky and the waves below blush pink, keep your eyes open for humpback whales leaping out of the water.

Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor is remote. The fact that this incredible view is far from civilization is certainly a part of what makes it such an enticing destination, but it also means that you need to put a little more effort into planning your trip. The closest airport, Rogue Valley International Medford Airport, is more than two and a half hours away. Likewise, if you're making your way west from one of Portland's wildly trendy neighborhoods, you should expect to be on the road for almost six hours. Fortunately, once you're in Samuel Boardman Scenic Corridor, you can reach the Cape Ferrelo Viewpoint on the easy, one-mile Cape Ferrelo Loop Trail, which provides incredible views of jagged rocks rising up out of the sea and white, foamy waves crashing against the craggy bluffs below.