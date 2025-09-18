'The World In Two Square Miles' Is A Vibrant, Walkable City Hidden Just Outside Downtown Detroit

Big cities are often thought of as centers for cultural diversity; just look to Philadelphia and its melting pot of culture and art. However, smaller cities are becoming more and more diverse as well. Nowhere is this more true than Hamtramck, Michigan, which is located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Detroit. Even though Hamtramck is only 2.1 square miles in size, it's considered the most diverse city in Michigan. The city of Hamtramck fully embraces their vibrant diversity through their slogan, "The World in Two Square Miles," which you'll find on welcome signs there.

Hamtramck's early roots included German immigrants in the 1800s, followed by Polish immigrants settling in the area throughout the 20th century. Currently, the city's cultural makeup is mostly immigrants from Bangladesh, Yemen, and Southeastern Europe. The city even hosts a Diversity Festival celebrating their large Bangladeshi community. Fans of highly walkable cities in America will also appreciate Hamtramck and its walkable downtown, with access to thrift stores and other notable landmarks.