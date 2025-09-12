One Of America's Most Dangerous Beaches Of 2025 Is On Florida's Wildly Popular Atlantic Coast

Florida is undoubtedly a beachgoer's destination, with more than 8,000 miles of coastline and areas like Palm Beach and Daytona Beach known well beyond the Sunshine State. Many of its top vacation spots are scattered along the glittering Atlantic coast, whether you're basking in Art Deco haven in Miami's trendy South Beach neighborhood or visiting a cute, seaside escape like Sebastian, with its tasty food and uncrowded beaches. But some of these beaches, as pretty as they are, are to be approached with caution.

Based on data from Tideschart, a marine forecasting company, America's top 10 most dangerous beaches in 2025 are all in Florida — and eight of them are on the Atlantic Coast. New Smyrna Beach, notorious for shark attacks, topped the list, while Laguna and Daytona beaches, where multiple surf zone fatalities and shark attacks have been recorded, came in second and third place, respectively. A surprise addition to the list, sneaking in at number 10, was Jupiter Beach, nestled between Miami and Orlando.

The small city of Jupiter is known for having some of Florida's best beaches, lovely waterside restaurants, and excellent golf courses (not to mention golf-friendly conditions) that have encouraged many PGA Tour pros to make their permanent residence here. But while it may appear to the untrained eye as a sun-kissed paradise, beach-bound vacationers should be aware that the threat of hurricanes, the presence of challenging surf spots, and the risk of shark attacks all come as part of the deal here.