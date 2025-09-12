Michigan's Under-The-Radar State Park Is Full Of Lakes, Streams, Hilly Terrain, Beaches, And Rustic Campsites

You don't have to travel far in Michigan to find a national park offering attractions like sand dune surfing, shipwreck tours, and scenic trails. There are a lot of destinations to choose from in this region, but don't miss the under-the-radar gem that is Yankee Springs Recreation Area. This state park in the village of Middleville features lakes, streams, hills, beaches, and rustic campsites.

Located in western Michigan, Yankee Springs Recreation Area is about 30 miles from Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes. The park is an easy day trip for people in the Grand Rapids metro area but also makes a nice overnight (or longer!) trip for campers.

At one time a hunting area frequented by the Algonquin people, Yankee Springs Recreation Area was established in 1835. Nowadays, it welcomes almost a million visitors each year. Like other Michigan state parks, admission to Yankee Springs costs $14 — the price of an annual Recreation Passport, which grants state residents permission to enter in a motor vehicle. An annual pass for out-of-state visitors costs $41, but there is a daily pass available for $11. These passes aren't necessary for sightseers entering the park on foot or by bicycle, though.