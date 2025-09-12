Michigan's Under-The-Radar State Park Is Full Of Lakes, Streams, Hilly Terrain, Beaches, And Rustic Campsites
You don't have to travel far in Michigan to find a national park offering attractions like sand dune surfing, shipwreck tours, and scenic trails. There are a lot of destinations to choose from in this region, but don't miss the under-the-radar gem that is Yankee Springs Recreation Area. This state park in the village of Middleville features lakes, streams, hills, beaches, and rustic campsites.
Located in western Michigan, Yankee Springs Recreation Area is about 30 miles from Grand Rapids, a Michigan gem with mini-Chicago vibes. The park is an easy day trip for people in the Grand Rapids metro area but also makes a nice overnight (or longer!) trip for campers.
At one time a hunting area frequented by the Algonquin people, Yankee Springs Recreation Area was established in 1835. Nowadays, it welcomes almost a million visitors each year. Like other Michigan state parks, admission to Yankee Springs costs $14 — the price of an annual Recreation Passport, which grants state residents permission to enter in a motor vehicle. An annual pass for out-of-state visitors costs $41, but there is a daily pass available for $11. These passes aren't necessary for sightseers entering the park on foot or by bicycle, though.
What to do in Yankee Springs Recreation Area
There's a lot to explore in Yankee Springs Recreation Area. The park spans 5,200 acres, which includes nine lakes and many bogs, streams, and marshes. This makes the park a popular destination for water sports, fishing, swimming, and boating in warmer months. In winter, top activities range from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to ice fishing and snowmobiling.
Meanwhile, hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking are popular year-round. Many hiking and bicycling trails run through Yankee Springs Recreation Area. For example, the North Country National Scenic Trail (the National Trails System's longest route as a 4,800-mile path through eight states) passes through the area. Lord of the Springs, an annual singletrack and gravel bike race, goes through the park, too.
While visiting Yankee Springs Recreation Area, look out for landmarks like the Devil's Soup Bowl (a dip in the earth carved by glaciers), Graves Hill Overlook (a stunning picturesque viewpoint), Pines Scenic Area (a forested space with trails), and Gun Lake (a 2,680-acre lake covering a significant portion of the park). If you end up loving these outdoorsy Michigan landscapes, keep the fun going by checking out these five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes where nature, serenity, and adventure collide.