The Oldest Italian Coffee Shop In Boston Is A Vibrant Massachusetts Gem With Vintage Charm And A Little Museum

In Boston, you know you're getting closer to the North End — one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods for a scenic European-inspired getaway — when you see people carrying white and blue takeaway boxes from the iconic Mike's Pastry. Dispensing Italian pastries since 1946, the North End bakery regularly sees lines go well out the door, snaking past its next-door neighbor, a cafe that has equal claim to culinary fame (and usually comes without the half-hour wait). Caffe Vittoria is a local staple, and some might say it's even more legendary than Mike's Pastry.

That's because Caffe Vittoria predates Mike's Pastry by almost 20 years, pairing Italian coffee and pastries since 1929. It looks the part, too. With a sheen of Art Deco, the cafe's round, marble-topped tables and stainless steel chairs stretch the length of the establishment while chatter from community regulars fills the room.

The first stop of many after snagging a table is the long counter just inside the entrance, where the coffee machines steam away and a clear case displays all the colors of the gelato rainbow. Scoping out the menu at the table naturally follows. Coffee fans can find a little bit of heaven in the cafe's extremely well-regarded brews, making Caffe Vittoria a contender for any list of the world's best coffee shops. If it's a sweet tooth humming the tune, Vittoria can provide the harmony with its Italian-style hot chocolate, one of Boston's best.