Vermont's Pretty Town Is Situated On The Side Of An Ethereal Glacial Lake Best Known As 'Lucerne Of America'

Robert Frost knew what he was looking at when he immortalized Lake Willoughby in his 1915 poem "A Servant to Servants." He wasn't the first to fall under the lake's spell — the area had been attracting visitors since the 1880s, when tourists rode steamboats across its waters. The glaciers that carved this narrow, deep channel more than 12,000 years ago left behind a lake so clear and cold that it feels almost otherworldly.

Local folklore insists the lake connects to nearby Crystal Lake through an underground passage, a theory that gained traction when horses supposedly crashed through the winter ice on Willoughby only to surface months later in Crystal Lake. The lake also has its own resident sea monster named Willy, and features Devil's Rock — a section of boulders on the shoreline painted with a red, devilish figure. No one knows who painted it or when, but on a clear, calm day, the boulders are said to resemble a devil's face in the water's reflection.

The lake earned its name through equally murky circumstances. One local story claims the Willoughby brothers (who founded Westmore) gave the lake their family name. Another version involves a man named Willoughby who died crossing the frozen lake one winter, and locals decided to honor his memory by naming it after him. No one really knows for sure, and maybe that's fitting for a place that's always felt a little magical.