Vermont's Pretty Town Is Situated On The Side Of An Ethereal Glacial Lake Best Known As 'Lucerne Of America'
Looking at the glassy surface of Lake Lucerne, with the Swiss Alps reflected in its pristine waters, you'd understand why Switzerland remains one of Europe's most coveted destinations. The country's dramatic landscapes and crystalline lakes have drawn in travelers for centuries, with Lake Lucerne standing among Switzerland's most beautiful and iconic spots. But what if you could experience that same breathtaking scenery without having to cross an ocean?
The town of Westmore is perched on the northeastern shore of what might be Vermont's most spectacular lake. Lake Willoughby stretches before the tiny community like something lifted straight from the Swiss Alps, earning it the nickname the "Lucerne of America" from visitors who can hardly believe such scenery exists in this part of the world. The resemblance is uncanny — glacial waters reflect the towering peaks of Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor flanking its sides, stretching 5 miles long and plunging over 300 feet deep, creating a landscape so striking that it's been called one of the best lakes in all of New England.
Lake Willoughby: Inspired poetry and legends
Robert Frost knew what he was looking at when he immortalized Lake Willoughby in his 1915 poem "A Servant to Servants." He wasn't the first to fall under the lake's spell — the area had been attracting visitors since the 1880s, when tourists rode steamboats across its waters. The glaciers that carved this narrow, deep channel more than 12,000 years ago left behind a lake so clear and cold that it feels almost otherworldly.
Local folklore insists the lake connects to nearby Crystal Lake through an underground passage, a theory that gained traction when horses supposedly crashed through the winter ice on Willoughby only to surface months later in Crystal Lake. The lake also has its own resident sea monster named Willy, and features Devil's Rock — a section of boulders on the shoreline painted with a red, devilish figure. No one knows who painted it or when, but on a clear, calm day, the boulders are said to resemble a devil's face in the water's reflection.
The lake earned its name through equally murky circumstances. One local story claims the Willoughby brothers (who founded Westmore) gave the lake their family name. Another version involves a man named Willoughby who died crossing the frozen lake one winter, and locals decided to honor his memory by naming it after him. No one really knows for sure, and maybe that's fitting for a place that's always felt a little magical.
Making the most of Vermont's deepest lake
Lake Willoughby's recreational offerings match its stunning setting. The spring-fed waters stay remarkably clear year-round, perfect for swimming if you don't mind the chill. Anglers come from across New England for the exceptional fishing, with a variety of trout, salmon, and perch thriving in these pristine conditions. While Vermont has other notable waters like Lake Champlain with its historic islands, Willoughby offers something distinctly different with its fjord-like backdrop.
Beyond the lake itself, Mount Pisgah Trail provides a moderately challenging hike with spectacular payoffs: lake views that stretch into neighboring Quebec and scenery that rivals anything you'd find at Washington's Lake Chelan, another American lake famous for its fjord-like qualities. Willoughby State Forest encompasses the lake and spans over 7,000 acres across two counties. The forest also features more than 12 miles of hiking trails, some of which take visitors to the peaks of both Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor.
Most visitors to the region will fly into Burlington International Airport, about 78 miles from Westmore, which conveniently serves other Vermont destinations like Lake Champlain. But the roughly two-and-a-half-hour drive from Montreal will reward you with gorgeous views of hills, lakes, and forests. Either way, the distances feel insignificant once you see what's waiting at the end of the road.