Alabama's Creative City Blends Wine Festivals, Art, And A Scenic Downtown For The Perfect Escape
Alabama has earned its place in the hearts of outdoors enthusiasts with its 22 state parks, eight national parks and monuments, over 23 million acres of forest land, and one of the Southeast's most photographed caves. However, it's also home to some of the most scenic towns as well — each with its own personality. For instance, Camden is an artsy Alabama city known for its handicraft heritage, while Auburn is a college town affectionately known as the "Loveliest Village on the Plains." If you visit the home of Auburn University, though, you also have to explore another nearby destination that's one of Alabama's must-visit cities: Opelika.
Those in the golfing community know Opelika as the home of the No. 1 public golf facility in America, as voted by the readers of Golf World. The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National has 54 holes and is host to several prominent golfing events. However, this is also a city with a historic downtown that hosts an annual wine festival and showcases the creative works of its local artists.
If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and be in Opelika in less than an hour and a half. You can rent a car and make the drive, but Groome Transportation also provides a shuttle that you can hop on at the airport that stops at Opelika. Once you're there, you'll find several options for hotels and vacation rentals.
Opelika is a great city for wine, beer, and craft spirits
Opelika is an old railroad town, and it embraces this part of its history with an annual event each fall called On the Tracks. Wine enthusiasts will want to join in the fun of this experience, as it offers a unique way to sample over 20 delicious wines as you explore downtown. With your ticket, you'll be able to stroll through the scenic town and sample different wines at each participating location.
Even if you visit at other times of the year, you can still try the highly ranked wine bar downtown — Piedmont on Piedmont. One Google reviewer said, "The wine selection is exceptional, offering both rare vintages and classic favorites, perfect for any wine lover. The food is equally impressive, especially its family-style dinners that create an unforgettable dining experience." If you want to continue your wine tasting journey, you can venture a little farther and visit some local wineries. Hodges Vineyards and Winery and Whippoorwill Vineyards are both around 30 minutes away.
If wine isn't your adult beverage of choice, Opelika has other locally created libations as well. John Emerald Distilling Company creates its own whiskey, bourbon, rye, rum, vodka, and gin, and it's highly ranked on Tripadvisor. One reviewer shared, "We took the tour and [were] amazed at the amount of information and how knowledgeable the owner was." Just a few steps away, you can try the locally made craft beer from Red Clay Brewing Company.
Other fun things to do in and around Opelika
While those in the beverage scene are showcasing their creativity, the artistic vibes go even deeper in Opelika. Art lovers will want to stop by The Gallery on Railroad to see the work of local artists. Art Haus is another cool spot that has functional studio space and showcases imaginative pieces by local and regional artists. If you want to express yourself creatively, you can even join in on one of its classes.
There's plenty for the history buffs, too. Visitors can pick up a printed brochure at one of the shops downtown and embark on a self-guided tour of the Historic Opelika Trail. The Museum of East Alabama is also located in downtown Opelika and has over 5,000 artifacts. Be sure to carve out time to swing by Opelika Municipal Park to check out the Salem-Shotwell Covered Bridge that was originally built in 1900.
You can get your nature fix near Opelika, too. Just over half an hour away is Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise for water recreation and hiking. Chewacla State Park is another nearby spot that has several multi-use trails and is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. There are some geocaches hidden within the park as well, and it's easy to visit since it's only about 15 minutes away.