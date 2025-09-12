Alabama's Creative City Blends Wine Festivals, Art, And A Scenic Downtown For The Perfect Escape

Alabama has earned its place in the hearts of outdoors enthusiasts with its 22 state parks, eight national parks and monuments, over 23 million acres of forest land, and one of the Southeast's most photographed caves. However, it's also home to some of the most scenic towns as well — each with its own personality. For instance, Camden is an artsy Alabama city known for its handicraft heritage, while Auburn is a college town affectionately known as the "Loveliest Village on the Plains." If you visit the home of Auburn University, though, you also have to explore another nearby destination that's one of Alabama's must-visit cities: Opelika.

Those in the golfing community know Opelika as the home of the No. 1 public golf facility in America, as voted by the readers of Golf World. The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National has 54 holes and is host to several prominent golfing events. However, this is also a city with a historic downtown that hosts an annual wine festival and showcases the creative works of its local artists.

If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and be in Opelika in less than an hour and a half. You can rent a car and make the drive, but Groome Transportation also provides a shuttle that you can hop on at the airport that stops at Opelika. Once you're there, you'll find several options for hotels and vacation rentals.