Near Tampa Bay Is A Remote Florida Island Offering Peaceful Beachside Day Trips And Snorkeling

There's no question that Florida has some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations. While many of these are located on the mainland, some of the state's best spots can only be reached by boat. On the east coast, St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park is a scenic beach that's only accessible by boat, and off the state's west coast lies another remote island with peaceful beaches. Egmont Key State Park may not be the easiest beach to reach, but it's worth the journey — especially for those who like quiet beaches, wildlife, and history.

The island has a diverse past and was used during the Third Seminole War, the Civil War, and the Spanish-American War. The remnants of Fort Dade remain, allowing visitors to step back in time and imagine this remote island's unique history. You can also see the lighthouse that has been there since 1858.

In addition to the historical significance, this is a unique spot for nature enthusiasts who are seeking a change of pace. This tucked-away island has hiking trails for those looking to log some steps, but also offers a scenic spot to relax beachside and enjoy the white sand and sparkling water. It's also a refreshing place to swim, but if you would rather fish or search for seashells, you can do that, too. One Google reviewer summed it up, saying, "Highly recommend for the history, beautiful beaches, wildlife, clear water, and a getaway from hustle and bustle of coastal beaches."