Near Tampa Bay Is A Remote Florida Island Offering Peaceful Beachside Day Trips And Snorkeling
There's no question that Florida has some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations. While many of these are located on the mainland, some of the state's best spots can only be reached by boat. On the east coast, St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park is a scenic beach that's only accessible by boat, and off the state's west coast lies another remote island with peaceful beaches. Egmont Key State Park may not be the easiest beach to reach, but it's worth the journey — especially for those who like quiet beaches, wildlife, and history.
The island has a diverse past and was used during the Third Seminole War, the Civil War, and the Spanish-American War. The remnants of Fort Dade remain, allowing visitors to step back in time and imagine this remote island's unique history. You can also see the lighthouse that has been there since 1858.
In addition to the historical significance, this is a unique spot for nature enthusiasts who are seeking a change of pace. This tucked-away island has hiking trails for those looking to log some steps, but also offers a scenic spot to relax beachside and enjoy the white sand and sparkling water. It's also a refreshing place to swim, but if you would rather fish or search for seashells, you can do that, too. One Google reviewer summed it up, saying, "Highly recommend for the history, beautiful beaches, wildlife, clear water, and a getaway from hustle and bustle of coastal beaches."
What makes Egmont Key State Park so special
Visitors will find 6 miles of paths that will take them around the island and through the historic ruins of Fort Dade. The historical elements of the park make this a special place, but there's even more to see. As you're traversing through the trails, make sure to be on the lookout for some of the island's residents — like the box turtles and gopher tortoises that call this island home. Birders love this secluded spot as well. Even though the south end of the island isn't accessible to visitors since it is a shorebird refuge, that is what makes this a hotspot for those looking to check birds off of their life list. You could see a variety of avian species, including osprey, brown pelicans, and American oystercatchers.
Bring your mask and snorkel if you go, because this is also a great spot to jump in the clear water and see marine wildlife. You can swim and snorkel among historic structures that have fallen into the ocean and see a variety of sea life at the same time. If you don't want to get in the water, you still have a chance to see some of the ocean's most majestic animals. You may even get lucky enough to see some of the cool marine creatures before you set foot on the island. This Tripadvisor reviewer said, "On our way out to the area, we saw dolphins and manatees!"
Tips for visiting Egmont Key State Park
The only way to get to Egmont Key State Park is by boat, but if you don't have one, you can still plan a visit. You can rent a boat if you don't mind being captain of your own vessel, but many people find it easier to just book a 30-minute ferry ride from Fort De Soto Park, another Florida park that's a hidden gem. A couple of other options include tours that depart from Gulfport, Bradenton Beach, and Madeira Beach. There's also a private tour offered from Holmes Beach. Luckily, it's not hard to reach this part of Florida. Tampa International Airport (TPA), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), are all less than an hour away from spots where you can catch a ride to the island.
Before you go, know that this isn't like most of Florida's state parks that have a wealth of amenities, as it's hardly equipped with the basics — lacking even restrooms. There aren't any stores on the island either, so take advice from this reviewer who said, "Egmont Key Island is certainly a very remote place with no services so make sure you pack food, proper attire, and protection for being in the sun since there is little to no shade." Being a park this remote, you won't find any campsites, either. It still makes a great day trip, though, and you can find several lodging options in nearby areas like St. Pete Beach, Anna Maria Island, and Bradenton.