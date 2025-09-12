The 'Orchard City' Is A California Valley Gem With Walkable Downtown Shops, Diners, And A Bustling Market
California's West Valley, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, deserves to take center stage. The region is home to cities like Los Gatos, an unsung wine town with Victorian charm, and Campbell, known as "The Orchard City," a title that links this destination to its fruit industry. With a walkable historic downtown that has shops and a farmers' market, you'll be surprised at what this underrated gem has to offer (not to mention its many eateries and diners, where you can have a small feast!). With all this in mind, you'll want to consider planning a weekend visit to experience the best of Campbell. Sundays, for example, revolve around the Campbell Farmers' Market.
Opening at 9 a.m., wake up bright and early to purchase California-grown produce and other local products. Whether before or after enjoying this activity, grab breakfast or brunch nearby at Stacks. Featuring crepes, skillets, and much more on the menu, this nostalgic establishment will keep you full and cozy. Another dining option is Uncle John's Pancake House, situated a short walk away from the Campbell Farmers' Market. This retro-inspired restaurant, serving dishes like Cuban eggs Benedict and chocolate batter pancakes, has garnered attention from Eater San Francisco.
With your tummy full, go check out all the small businesses downtown, such as Therapy Stores. Rated 4.5 stars on Yelp, this gift shop sells California-themed decor and other items like jewelry and leather wallets. Directly across the street is Steepers, where you can purchase flavor after flavor of loose-leaf tea. You'll also want to stick around downtown to discover Campbell's local heritage.
Attractions and happenings in Campbell, California
There are other perks to exploring Downtown Campbell on the weekends: two of the city's main attractions, the Campbell Historical Museum and the Ainsley House, are open from Friday to Sunday. The former, housed in an old fire station, chronicles Campbell's beginnings and growth. Established in 1846, the city prospered in the 19th century because of its fruit canning industry. Reviewers on Google say that the Campbell Historical Museum is especially kid-friendly. The Ainsley House dates back to 1925 and once belonged to John Colpitts Ainsley and his family. A significant influence on Campbell's community, the English immigrant amassed his wealth through the canning industry and passed in 1937.
Today, you can tour his posh Tudor-inspired abode, which is brimming with antiques. "What a great place to visit and learn about the Campbell area," reads a review from Google. The same individual went on to write, "The architecture of this house is surreal." The Campbell Historical Museum and the Ainsley House are just under 500 feet away from each other. If time permits, you can visit both in one day. In fact, you can purchase a ticket at either location that grants you admission to both places. Plus, there's ample parking downtown, including spots right next to the Campbell Historical Museum.
There's never a dull moment in the city. Case in point: Campbell is known for hosting several events, like Oktoberfest. Celebrated for two days in mid-October, you can, of course, expect beer, live music, and contests, among several other things. Admission is free. Note that Downtown Campbell's Instagram is regularly updated with upcoming festivities and is worth checking out.
Plan your visit to Campbell, California
It's safe to say that Campbell is a well-kept Silicon Valley secret. That said, there are plenty of other things to do outside its downtown. You can, for instance, hike the paved paths at Los Gatos Creek County Park. If you're open to a challenge, you can take the dog-friendly Los Gatos Creek Trail all the way to Vasona Lake County Park and back. Paid parking is available. Moreover, you can venture to other cities in the Silicon Valley. Campbell is bordered by San Jose, with San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), located less than 20 minutes away. Visit the infamous Winchester Mystery House, a very mysterious, supposedly haunted destination. Or plan a wine tasting excursion in Saratoga, the most expensive place to retire in America in 2025.
According to Tripadvisor, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Campbell – Pruneyard Plaza, located a few minutes from downtown, is the ultimate place to stay in the city. The nightly rate is typically over $200, but keep in mind that it is part of The Pruneyard. This shopping center has everything you need for a comfortable and convenient experience, including eateries. The Pruneyard is where you'll find Orchard City Kitchen, a MICHELIN Guide restaurant. Elote mac & cheese and roasted bone marrow are a few of the culinary delights you can indulge in. An affordable alternative for accommodations is the Campbell Inn. While it has mixed reviews on Google for service, a night here is, on average, $150 or less. Likewise, it's close to downtown and The Pruneyard.