The 'Orchard City' Is A California Valley Gem With Walkable Downtown Shops, Diners, And A Bustling Market

California's West Valley, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, deserves to take center stage. The region is home to cities like Los Gatos, an unsung wine town with Victorian charm, and Campbell, known as "The Orchard City," a title that links this destination to its fruit industry. With a walkable historic downtown that has shops and a farmers' market, you'll be surprised at what this underrated gem has to offer (not to mention its many eateries and diners, where you can have a small feast!). With all this in mind, you'll want to consider planning a weekend visit to experience the best of Campbell. Sundays, for example, revolve around the Campbell Farmers' Market.

Opening at 9 a.m., wake up bright and early to purchase California-grown produce and other local products. Whether before or after enjoying this activity, grab breakfast or brunch nearby at Stacks. Featuring crepes, skillets, and much more on the menu, this nostalgic establishment will keep you full and cozy. Another dining option is Uncle John's Pancake House, situated a short walk away from the Campbell Farmers' Market. This retro-inspired restaurant, serving dishes like Cuban eggs Benedict and chocolate batter pancakes, has garnered attention from Eater San Francisco.

With your tummy full, go check out all the small businesses downtown, such as Therapy Stores. Rated 4.5 stars on Yelp, this gift shop sells California-themed decor and other items like jewelry and leather wallets. Directly across the street is Steepers, where you can purchase flavor after flavor of loose-leaf tea. You'll also want to stick around downtown to discover Campbell's local heritage.