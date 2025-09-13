Nestled In The Apennine Mountains Is A Beautiful Italian Village Known For Its Majestic Castle

From a serene fairytale valley in the Dolomites up north, to a pristine peninsula getaway along the Tyrrhenian Sea, magical adventures await in every corner of this ancient land. And only a little over halfway between Rome and the glistening Adriatic coast is a shiny gem of a village you might just miss if you don't look closely enough. Pettorano Sul Gizio is clustered atop a forested hill overlooking the glittering ribbon of the Gizio River, which winds through the rolling countryside of the Abruzzo region. Embraced by verdant national parks and the sweeping ridges of the Central Apennine Mountains, this delightful village is the perfect blend of historic charm and breathtaking natural vistas.

The highlight of Pettorano Sul Gizio, aside from its medieval architecture, is the fantastic stone castle standing guard over the houses down below. Once a formidable garrison, the round turrets and bastion walls of Cantelmo Castle date to the Middle Ages, a defensive fortress that stood against attempted invasions. Spiraling tightly around the castle are the sloping cobblestone streets opening up to cozy piazzas and narrow alleyways leading to historic churches. All of these sights make Pettorano Sul Gizio a strong rival for the beauty of Orvieto, described as "what an Italian hill town should be."

The town is so small that it doesn't even have its own train station, so the best way to get there is by renting a car for the roughly two-hour drive from Rome. You could also take the train from Rome to the nearest large town, Sulmona, and hop on a bus from there to Pettorano Sul Gizio. For international visitors, the closest major airport is Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport, which is a two-hour drive away from the town.