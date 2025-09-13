America's Oldest Bridge Thrives In A Picturesque Philadelphia Park With Historic Charm And Nearby Nature Trails
The United States is home to some of the world's most iconic bridges, like San Francisco's imposing Golden Gate Bridge and New York's bustling Brooklyn Bridge. There are also unique crossings like Maine's quirky "Wiggly Bridge" for pedestrians and the world's longest stress ribbon bridge in California. But one of the country's most fascinating bridges is also its oldest, the Frankford Avenue Bridge.
Located in Holmesburg in northeast Philadelphia, the Frankford Avenue Bridge predates the existence of the United States itself, as it was built in 1697. Also called the Pennypack Creek Bridge or the Holmesburg Bridge, it was constructed as part of the King's Highway, which King Charles II of England had ordered to be built in the late 17th century. The project's goal was to provide better links between Philadelphia and New York, as well as other major cities.
It was the founder of Pennsylvania, William Penn, who requested that the Frankford Avenue Bridge be built across Pennypack Creek in 1683. A couple of decades later, the bridge became a staple mode of transport for locals. By 1740, the Frankford Avenue Bridge needed to be widened to accommodate increasing traffic. Today, the bridge serves as a lasting reminder of the country's colonial past and was awarded the status of a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark in 1970.
Frankford Avenue Bridge and Pennypack Park offer a scenic slice of history
Set amidst the beauty of Holmesburg's Pennypack Park, the Frankford Avenue Bridge is steeped in history. In 1789, George Washington traveled over the bridge on the way to New York City — then the U.S. capital — for his presidential inauguration. The bridge was once also used by a messenger to send word of the Battle of Lexington in 1775.
Aside from its historical relevance, the bridge has a picturesque home in the 1,600 acres of woodlands and meadows that make up Pennypack Park. This is a fantastic spot to escape the city and enjoy nature with a relaxing walk through lush trails. It's a popular area for outdoor recreation, including biking, running, and even horseback riding.
Strolling through Pennypack Park is a delight throughout the year, but the mesmerizing colors the fall brings to the trees make visiting during this season a real treat. There are several trails you can explore here, from the easy 2.5-mile Pine Run Preamble loop to the more challenging 16-mile Pennypack Trail. And if you're up for discovering more of Pennsylvania's best trails in another stunning location, visit Wissahickon Valley Park, just a 30-minute drive away.