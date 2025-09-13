America's Oldest Bridge Thrives In A Picturesque Philadelphia Park With Historic Charm And Nearby Nature Trails

The United States is home to some of the world's most iconic bridges, like San Francisco's imposing Golden Gate Bridge and New York's bustling Brooklyn Bridge. There are also unique crossings like Maine's quirky "Wiggly Bridge" for pedestrians and the world's longest stress ribbon bridge in California. But one of the country's most fascinating bridges is also its oldest, the Frankford Avenue Bridge.

Located in Holmesburg in northeast Philadelphia, the Frankford Avenue Bridge predates the existence of the United States itself, as it was built in 1697. Also called the Pennypack Creek Bridge or the Holmesburg Bridge, it was constructed as part of the King's Highway, which King Charles II of England had ordered to be built in the late 17th century. The project's goal was to provide better links between Philadelphia and New York, as well as other major cities.

It was the founder of Pennsylvania, William Penn, who requested that the Frankford Avenue Bridge be built across Pennypack Creek in 1683. A couple of decades later, the bridge became a staple mode of transport for locals. By 1740, the Frankford Avenue Bridge needed to be widened to accommodate increasing traffic. Today, the bridge serves as a lasting reminder of the country's colonial past and was awarded the status of a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark in 1970.