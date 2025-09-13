Florida's Hidden Beach Is A Dog-Friendly Miami Escape With Photo-Worthy Views And Palm-Lined Charm

Miami has plenty of incredible beaches, from the gorgeous Virginia Key, which offers year-round sunshine, to Crandon Beach, a less touristy and peaceful paradise. Those looking for the city's lesser-known shorelines can head to North Beach, which also has a park that caters to dog owners and photography enthusiasts alike. This can be found along Collins Avenue between 78th and 87th Street. While it's not as popular as South Beach and its thumping nightlife, the 28-acre park showcases how Miami Beach can also be serene. It has palm-shaded walking paths, grassy dunes, and a turquoise shoreline, making it perfect for morning jogs or relaxed afternoons under the sun.

Getting there is straightforward, whether by car or public transit. From South Beach, drivers can take Alton Road north to Collins Avenue, continuing for about 5 miles until the park appears on the right. You can also board the 120 Beach Bus (S line) toward North Beach, hopping off at 83rd Street and Collins Avenue.

In the park, guests will find lifeguard-supervised swimming areas, volleyball courts, playgrounds, and shaded picnic spots with grills. The park also has other fun amenities like self-powered workout equipment available for those looking to exercise in a scenic spot. With its features, open space, and calm ambiance, North Beach Oceanside Park is a fantastic location for those who want to relax or get their heart rate up.