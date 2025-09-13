Florida's Hidden Beach Is A Dog-Friendly Miami Escape With Photo-Worthy Views And Palm-Lined Charm
Miami has plenty of incredible beaches, from the gorgeous Virginia Key, which offers year-round sunshine, to Crandon Beach, a less touristy and peaceful paradise. Those looking for the city's lesser-known shorelines can head to North Beach, which also has a park that caters to dog owners and photography enthusiasts alike. This can be found along Collins Avenue between 78th and 87th Street. While it's not as popular as South Beach and its thumping nightlife, the 28-acre park showcases how Miami Beach can also be serene. It has palm-shaded walking paths, grassy dunes, and a turquoise shoreline, making it perfect for morning jogs or relaxed afternoons under the sun.
Getting there is straightforward, whether by car or public transit. From South Beach, drivers can take Alton Road north to Collins Avenue, continuing for about 5 miles until the park appears on the right. You can also board the 120 Beach Bus (S line) toward North Beach, hopping off at 83rd Street and Collins Avenue.
In the park, guests will find lifeguard-supervised swimming areas, volleyball courts, playgrounds, and shaded picnic spots with grills. The park also has other fun amenities like self-powered workout equipment available for those looking to exercise in a scenic spot. With its features, open space, and calm ambiance, North Beach Oceanside Park is a fantastic location for those who want to relax or get their heart rate up.
Scenic spots and pet-friendly spaces in North Beach Oceanside Park
Another big draw of North Beach Oceanside Park is its dog-friendly areas. Dogs are free to roam around most of the park when leashed. There's also a fenced dog park at the north end called Bark Beach, which provides off-leash play areas divided for large and small breeds. Dog owners will be delighted to know that the park has shaded benches, water fountains, and waste bag dispensers.
Bark Beach, located between the 80th and 81st Streets, is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with its operating hours varying depending on the month. Check out Miami Beach's official website, miamibeachfl.gov, to confirm current opening and closing hours before your visit. Once there, owners should keep leashes ready for transitions between Bark Beach and general park areas and always clean up after their pets. If you want to eat with your furry friend, there's also pet-friendly dining near the park. El Rancho Grande serves fresh frijoles molidos and enchiladas. Meanwhile, Sazon Cuban Cuisine serves favorites like papas rellenas and ropa vieja.
North Beach Oceanside Park is also a wonderful area to snap photos for your Instagram account. The sandhill at 81st Street is ideal for sunset shots, while the shaded walking paths under sea grape trees should be your setting if you want to add some tropical vibe to your portraits. If you want guaranteed great photos in the park, keep in mind some pro photography tips you can also use on your next vacation. These include finding soft, indirect light, looking for the perfect background, and creating some distance between yourself and the camera.