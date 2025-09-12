Situated Near St. Paul Is A Family-Friendly Minnesota City Offering Golf, Parks, And Outdoor Fun
If you're going to be visiting the Land of 10,000 Lakes, aka Minnesota, two of the best destination options are the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Not only are these the largest cities in the state, but they're also home to world-class attractions and amenities, such as America's largest mall and a giant Midwest entertainment destination, the Mall of America. However, if you venture east of the mall, you'll run into the city of Inver Grove Heights. This family-friendly destination is perfect for those looking for outdoor activities, as the city has numerous parks, fabulous golf courses, and is right next to the Mississippi River.
Overall, this city with a population of roughly 36,000 has 31 unique parks and two distinct golf courses. Whether you're into fishing, hiking, biking, watersports, or outdoor sports, Inver Grove Heights has a space for you. Plus, since Inver Grove Heights is a suburb of St. Paul, you're close to other outdoor attractions, like the must-visit zoo and conservatory at Como Park. So, pack some comfortable shoes, put on some sunscreen, and let's explore why Inver Grove Heights is the perfect outdoorsy vacation spot in the Midwest.
Explore green spaces in Inver Grove Heights
With so many parks and green spaces within Minnesota's borders, it would be impossible to cover them all. Instead, let's begin our journey at the Mississippi River and work our way west. If you love walking next to the water and seeing historical buildings, you'll need to check out the Rock Island Swing Bridge in the aptly-named Swing Bridge Park. This whole area is full of greenery, including Old City Hall Park, Heritage Village Park, and Skyview Park. This section of the city also houses some great restaurants to help you recharge, such as the Mississippi Pub or the Overboard Bar and Grill, both of which overlook the river.
Moving inland, there's the combination of North and South Valley Parks, which include playgrounds, walking trails, grills, and even an archery range. Next, there's McGroarty Park, which features several ponds, Salem Hills Park, which offers 41 acres of greenery, and Harmon Park Reserve. These spots are perfect if you want to stretch your legs or go biking, as there are miles of trails to explore.
South of Harmon Park is Inver Wood Golf Course, which has 27 holes and over 275 acres of pristine greenery. Whether you're an experienced golfer or have never hit the links before, it's hard not to be in awe of the scenery as you make your way to each hole. The second golf course is Arbor Pointe Golf Club, which sits at the southern tip of the city and has been voted as one of the five best short courses in Minnesota.
Plan a family vacation to Inver Grove Heights
Getting to Inver Grove Heights is a breeze, as it's just 15 minutes from the best airport in North America, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. As far as hotels, there are a few options next to the Highway 52/I-494 interchange. Alternatively, you can find various vacation rentals scattered throughout the city if you prefer something more private and spacious.
Because Inver Grove Heights specializes in outdoor entertainment, the best time to visit is during the spring and summer. Fall can also be a great season for traveling, but the temperatures start to drop rapidly in September, so be prepared to don your coat. Also, as with most Midwest cities, the summers are hot and humid, and the winters are cold and snowy.
That said, if you do find yourself in Inver Grove Heights during a cold spell, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you and your little ones occupied. For example, there's the Nowhere Entertainment Center, which features an arcade, mini golf, and an escape room. Alternatively, the Veteran's Memorial Community Center has an indoor water park, a gym, a fitness center, and a hockey rink.