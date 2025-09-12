Situated Near St. Paul Is A Family-Friendly Minnesota City Offering Golf, Parks, And Outdoor Fun

With so many parks and green spaces within Minnesota's borders, it would be impossible to cover them all. Instead, let's begin our journey at the Mississippi River and work our way west. If you love walking next to the water and seeing historical buildings, you'll need to check out the Rock Island Swing Bridge in the aptly-named Swing Bridge Park. This whole area is full of greenery, including Old City Hall Park, Heritage Village Park, and Skyview Park. This section of the city also houses some great restaurants to help you recharge, such as the Mississippi Pub or the Overboard Bar and Grill, both of which overlook the river.

Moving inland, there's the combination of North and South Valley Parks, which include playgrounds, walking trails, grills, and even an archery range. Next, there's McGroarty Park, which features several ponds, Salem Hills Park, which offers 41 acres of greenery, and Harmon Park Reserve. These spots are perfect if you want to stretch your legs or go biking, as there are miles of trails to explore.

South of Harmon Park is Inver Wood Golf Course, which has 27 holes and over 275 acres of pristine greenery. Whether you're an experienced golfer or have never hit the links before, it's hard not to be in awe of the scenery as you make your way to each hole. The second golf course is Arbor Pointe Golf Club, which sits at the southern tip of the city and has been voted as one of the five best short courses in Minnesota.