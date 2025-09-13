'The Antique Capital Of Texas' Is A Charming Suburb With Unique Shopping Right Next To Dallas
The small town of Baird may be hailed as the "Antique Capital of West Texas," but over in the north central part of the state, the city of Forney holds an even greater distinction. Back in 1987, the charming suburb – which lies about 30 minutes outside of Dallas — was named the "Antique Capital of Texas" at large by the Texas Senate. Of course, there's far more to this community than just its unique collection of vintage shops. Historical landmarks, a riveting museum, and even a nearby lake round out its list of fun, family-friendly offerings.
Now home to more than 20,000 Texans, Forney has greatly ballooned since its early days as a farming community. Enticed by the fertile prairie lands, settlers began pouring into the area around the mid-1800s. By the 1970s, the Kaufman County city had largely moved away from its roots as an agricultural settlement, evolving into the lively suburb seen today.
You'll find several hotels around Forney fit for every kind of budget, from the Super 8 by Wyndham — the number one accommodation in terms of best value, according to Tripadvisor – to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Although the Mesquite Metro Airport is close by, it doesn't have a commercial airline service and mainly caters to private pilots and corporate flights. So if you're flying in, aim for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which is roughly a 45-minute drive away. However, prepare yourself for possible delays and cancellations as this popular Southern airport was ranked one of the worst in America.
Antique stores to visit in Forney
Ready to roam the Lone Star State's antique capital? Forney's foray into the world of antiquing began in the late 1960s, when the town's first antique store opened its doors. Several vintage markets have sprung up since then, among them Little Red's Antiques. Established in 1982, the shop is a purveyor of quirky furniture and decor pieces.
The antiques dealer doles out a variety of high-quality, one-of-a-kind finds, many of which stand on the larger side. Fancy mailboxes, water fountains, patio sets, street lights, cast animal statues — you name it and Little Red's probably stocks it. "They have REALLY cool and unusual items that you can't find anywhere else and the prices are great!" one past patron shared on Yelp.
Many of Forney's other vintage shops can be found along the same block of U.S. 80 Frontage Road, including the auction house Rusty by Design Auctions. Steps away is the Seven Day Market, which specializes in antique furniture and other household goods. Antiques & Vintage Texas is also located on the same street. The Dutch retailer carries a wide selection of French antiques, including mirrors and furniture, as well as 100-year-old doors imported all the way from Egypt. The shop, which boasts 4.9 stars on Etsy, also offers shipping throughout the continental states for buying on the go.
Other must-see sights around the city
North Central Texas has quite a storied past. You can learn all about it downtown at the Spellman Museum of Forney History. The museum features a number of collections and exhibits about the city's history and the greater Kaufman County area, with pieces dating back to the early Native tribes that once called the region home.
You can visit on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Best of all, the museum doesn't charge an entrance fee, putting it up there with some of the best free museums in America for a family day trip. Be sure to snap a photo of the Forney mural, located just down the street. What's more, there are plenty of green spaces in the city if you want to stretch your legs. Forney's 242-acre park system includes Mulberry Park, which has athletic fields, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
Forney Community Park also boasts a splash pad and a paved walking path that spans about two miles. If you don't mind a short drive, Lake Ray Hubbard lies about 16 miles north of the city. The reservoir, which used to be called Forney Lake, is one of the largest recreational lakes in the state, spanning more than 20,000 acres. More than a handful of parks can be found around the lake as well, including Windsurf Bay Park, Terry Park, and Antigua Bay Park, which sits closer to Forney. Explore the lake in a boat or kayak, or enjoy the water from the banks by lounging on the shoreline.