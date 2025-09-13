'The Antique Capital Of Texas' Is A Charming Suburb With Unique Shopping Right Next To Dallas

The small town of Baird may be hailed as the "Antique Capital of West Texas," but over in the north central part of the state, the city of Forney holds an even greater distinction. Back in 1987, the charming suburb – which lies about 30 minutes outside of Dallas — was named the "Antique Capital of Texas" at large by the Texas Senate. Of course, there's far more to this community than just its unique collection of vintage shops. Historical landmarks, a riveting museum, and even a nearby lake round out its list of fun, family-friendly offerings.

Now home to more than 20,000 Texans, Forney has greatly ballooned since its early days as a farming community. Enticed by the fertile prairie lands, settlers began pouring into the area around the mid-1800s. By the 1970s, the Kaufman County city had largely moved away from its roots as an agricultural settlement, evolving into the lively suburb seen today.

You'll find several hotels around Forney fit for every kind of budget, from the Super 8 by Wyndham — the number one accommodation in terms of best value, according to Tripadvisor – to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. Although the Mesquite Metro Airport is close by, it doesn't have a commercial airline service and mainly caters to private pilots and corporate flights. So if you're flying in, aim for the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which is roughly a 45-minute drive away. However, prepare yourself for possible delays and cancellations as this popular Southern airport was ranked one of the worst in America.