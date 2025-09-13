The Grossest Things That Are Frequently Found In Hotel Pools

For many travelers, a summer vacation isn't complete without at least one trip to the pool. Whether the pool is the main focus, like if you visit one of the world's largest swimming pools in a world-class South American resort, or if a pool is just part of the scenery, taking a dip is almost a requirement.

Unfortunately, as inviting as the water may look from the surface, there could be a whole other (and much nastier) story hidden inside. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), over 200 disease outbreaks occurred in public pools in the United States between 2015 and 2019, affecting over 3,600 swimmers. While it's enticing to believe that chlorine and other chemicals can keep pool water relatively clean, the reality is much more complicated.

In many cases, even treated pools can harbor infectious bacteria and diseases, along with elements that can just give you the "ick" even if they don't necessarily make you sick. So, before you beat the heat in someone else's backyard through the Airbnb for pools or jump into the hotel pool, consider what may be lurking under the waves.