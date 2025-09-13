Savor The Best Of Detroit-Style Pizza At This Must-Visit Michigan Foodie Hotspot

What's rectangular, has Wisconsin brick cheese and toppings layered under — not over! — red sauce, is laced with a caramelized crust that everyone jostles for, comes with ranch dressing for dipping, and recently all the rage in the pizza pantheon? No, it's not just pizza, it's Detroit-style pizza. Invented in 1946 when bar owner Gus Guerra tenderly re-molded his mother-in-law's airier Sicilian dough in cast iron-like blue steel pans from an automotive plant, what emerged from the oven was two inches of foccacia flair crowned with crunch. Motor City residents flipped for that pillowy comfort nestling tangy cheese, zesty marinara, and aromatic herbs, and now-iconic joints Cloverleaf and Loui's joined Guerra's Buddy's in slinging the cult favorite.

Together with the city's renaissance, what deliciously happens in Detroit no longer stays in Detroit. D-town pizza is having a real moment, accelerating its hometown's status as one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. You can snag a piece of the action from L.A. to Texas, Denver, Philly, and even Germany and Japan. The hipster Emmy Squared has more than 20 outlets spanning D.C. to Nashville, and in 2012, a former Cloverleaf employee won an industry World Champion Pizza Maker title for his rendition.

Even if Detroit isn't the "Pizza Capital Of The U.S.," leave it to the city that perfected the automobile assembly line, smooth Motown song stylings, and hard-core hockey play to zhuzh up with pizazz its own pizza creation. To savor the best DSP, you must visit Michigan & Trumbull, a hotspot where light bona fide crust levitates with house-made foodie-forward ingredients like pickled chiles, cilantro ranch, "haute" honey, bacon jam, and barbacoa beef. Yet, the truest testament to their craft may be pizza sauce that's made of pure Stanislaus tomatoes simmered down and seasoned.