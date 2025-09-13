Michigan's Underrated National Forest Hidden In The Upper Peninsula Is A Wonderland Of Waterfalls And Trails

The Ottawa National Forest is home to 18 named waterfalls. Among the most-visited ones according to AllTrails are the easy 2.9-mile hike to O Kun de Kun Falls via North Country Trail; the moderate-difficulty 2.5-mile trek from Great Conglomerate Falls to Gorge Falls, which also includes Potawatomi Falls; and the 0.5-mile Potawatomi Falls and Gorge Falls loop trail. Within the park are 196 miles of hiking trails, and in many cases, you'll need to hike to get to where the waterfalls are located.

The trail to O Kun de Kun Falls offers a perfect morning or afternoon hike along bridges, caves, and the picturesque Baltimore River. Not too long and not too short, with very little challenging terrain, it's probably the best hike of the bunch, particularly for newbie hikers. It's situated along the North Country Trail, a massive 4,800-mile trek across eight states in the Northern U.S., from North Dakota to Vermont, and Michigan is home to 1,180 miles of it. Like other mammoth hiking trails in the U.S., like the Pacific Northwest Trail or the Appalachian, it's best taken in chunks or conquered over the course of several months. But since it's less common to thru-hike the whole trail, a segment like the beautiful hike to see the plunging O Kun de Kun Falls should give you a good taste of the longer trail.

Follow signs for the falls when you leave the parking lot, or else you might head in the wrong direction. You'll first come upon Peanut Butter Falls, then you'll find O Kun de Kun less than a mile downstream. While the Baltimore is a gorgeous river, hikers don't tend to swim in it. Instead, bring a camera and shoes with good grip, and consider planning to come in the fall to catch sight of the impressive foliage changing colors.