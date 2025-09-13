Just Outside Of Pittsburgh Is A Charming Island With A Local Restaurant, Trails, And Pennsylvania's Best Urban Paddling

One of the beauties of Pennsylvania's second city is its proximity to nature. Looking at Pittsburgh's profile on a map, you can glimpse miles of Pennsylvanian Appalachians not too far away and, more noticeably, see the course of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers running right through it. But you don't need to plan big escapes to enjoy a taste of the outdoors while visiting the Steel City. Right on its urban doorstep, Washington's Landing, also known as Herrs Island, is a perfect playground for those who love trails and paddling without giving up the comfort of being right next to a major metropolis.

If you have an eye for the picturesque, you're going to love the river views and vistas the island offers. From its northern tip to its southern connection to the mainland, Herrs Island has been praised for its variety of scenery, including sweeping stone staircases, steel train trestles, fairytale hedges, and wildflower paths. It's smaller than its twin Brunot Island on the opposite bend of the river, but don't be fooled by its size. The forested trails of Herrs Island give it a distinctive feel of a miniature woodland floating on water, comparable in beauty to Raccoon Creek, Pennsylvania's underrated state park with its own waterfall, beach, and wildflowers just outside of Pittsburgh.

While you need to drive out of town to reach Raccoon Creek, Herrs Island is just a stone's throw from downtown Pittsburgh. You can either drive for 2.5 miles crossing the McCulloch Bridge or the 30st Street Bridge, or you can take public transport departing from Penn Avenue and be delivered right on the tiny island's doorstep in about 10 minutes.