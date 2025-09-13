Just Outside Of Pittsburgh Is A Charming Island With A Local Restaurant, Trails, And Pennsylvania's Best Urban Paddling
One of the beauties of Pennsylvania's second city is its proximity to nature. Looking at Pittsburgh's profile on a map, you can glimpse miles of Pennsylvanian Appalachians not too far away and, more noticeably, see the course of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers running right through it. But you don't need to plan big escapes to enjoy a taste of the outdoors while visiting the Steel City. Right on its urban doorstep, Washington's Landing, also known as Herrs Island, is a perfect playground for those who love trails and paddling without giving up the comfort of being right next to a major metropolis.
If you have an eye for the picturesque, you're going to love the river views and vistas the island offers. From its northern tip to its southern connection to the mainland, Herrs Island has been praised for its variety of scenery, including sweeping stone staircases, steel train trestles, fairytale hedges, and wildflower paths. It's smaller than its twin Brunot Island on the opposite bend of the river, but don't be fooled by its size. The forested trails of Herrs Island give it a distinctive feel of a miniature woodland floating on water, comparable in beauty to Raccoon Creek, Pennsylvania's underrated state park with its own waterfall, beach, and wildflowers just outside of Pittsburgh.
While you need to drive out of town to reach Raccoon Creek, Herrs Island is just a stone's throw from downtown Pittsburgh. You can either drive for 2.5 miles crossing the McCulloch Bridge or the 30st Street Bridge, or you can take public transport departing from Penn Avenue and be delivered right on the tiny island's doorstep in about 10 minutes.
Why visit Washington's Landing
When George Washington's raft capsized in the middle of the Allegheny River in 1753 and its hero found refuge on Herrs Island, the fate of the latter changed forever –- and so did its name. To mark the historic event, the island has come to be known as Washington's Landing ever since. But quirky anecdotes aside, the number one reason to visit Herrs Island is not its historical importance, but the fairytale feeling its park and shores preserves.
As you ascend the stone steps leading to Herrs Island North Park, you will be able to soak in gorgeous views of the 40th Street Bridge –- just one of many bridges in the "city of bridges." Take time to bask in the light of the foliage trails leading up to the Lookout Point, before turning to your right and cruising along the riverside parallel to the city's heights. Alternatively, you can follow the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the left, which takes you to the heart of the island (where Washington's Landing Marina is located). The best way to make the most of the island's scenery is by walking along one of its riverside paths from one lookout point to the other. While it may look daunting on the map, the distance between the northern and southern lookouts is about a 20 minutes' walk on easy terrain.
As you walk, stop to read the plaques scattered across the park and learn the story of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, important not just for commerce but also for leisure activities such as kayaking, boating, and rowing. Before the turn of the 20th century, the city had dozens of rowing clubs, paving the way for the popularity the sport would enjoy after the Civil War.
Spend an afternoon paddling on the Allegheny River
Steel City residents like to get active in the water. You will find various opportunities for kayaking and paddling, such as launches organized by Kayak Pittsburgh both downtown and in Sharpsburg. If reaching the latter on the water, make sure to dedicate a half day of exploration to this unsung corner of the Steel City's boundaries, where you can fill up on stunning Allegheny views, indie eats, and city buzz. You can easily reach Sharpsburg from Washington Landing, where you can chart your own journey and rent and launch your kayak from the marina. This stretch of the river is not only ideal if you want to avoid violent currents (such as the unpredictable ones nearby Mead Island is known for amongst kayakers), but it's also the best for urban paddling, where you can glide peacefully on the calm waters and focus on the surrounding scenery, regardless of skill level.
Good news: you don't need to travel back to the mainland to stop for a bite after an active morning spent stretching your legs and soaking up the outdoor delights of Herrs Island. Head to the island's only restaurant, Redfin Blues, a paradise for seafood lovers with stunning views of the 31st Street Bridge and based in the main Washington Landing Marina. Among its specialties are snow crab legs (which you can even enjoy in an all-you-can-eat fashion) and an aioli-tossed lobster roll. If you have space for dessert, make sure you don't leave Pittsburgh without visiting Lawrenceville, one of its trendiest neighborhoods and favorite foodie spots packed with hip cafes and funky shops.