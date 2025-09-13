Rick Steves Says These Idyllic Croatian Hill Towns Are An Excellent Alternative To The Coast

There's a reason most travelers make a beeline for Croatia's sun-splashed coast. It's where you'll find Dubrovnik, a famous medieval settlement overlooking the Adriatic Sea, and its lesser-known sibling Šibenik, one of Croatia's oldest seaside cities. It's also home to the romantic island towns of Dalmatia and the terraced vineyards of the Pelješac Peninsula. But with fame and beauty come unwanted levels of popularity. That's why European travel guru Rick Steves suggests getting off the beaten coastal trail and heading for Croatia's hill towns instead.

Writing in his blog, Steves points to the Istrian Peninsula in northwestern Croatia as a good place to start. Shaped like an arrowhead (looking at central Italy), the peninsula has vineyards and olive farms clinging to its hillsides, and pretty towns whose architecture and history hint at Istria's Roman and Venetian influences. Pula is the major port city on the peninsula, which lacks the idyllic scenery of the small towns, but makes up for it with breathtaking ancient ruins that draw parallels with Rome.

Steves has two favorite hill towns in Istria: Grožnjan, an old town of cobbled streets and olive trees that has been rejuvenated by artists seeking reprieve from the cities, and Motovun, a picture-perfect fortress surveying the rolling valleys below.