Hidden Behind A Roadside Rest Area Is Vancouver Island's Secret Swimming Hole With Vivid Caribbean Blue Waters

Vancouver Island is speckled with numerous creeks, rivers, and lakes set between contrasting mountain and beach landscapes. Its temperate climate provides the ideal living conditions for a diverse array of animal and plant life, while its varied topography and warm weather create the perfect environment for outdoor adventurers seeking a break from big city life. The island provides numerous opportunities to hike and bike through mountains, climb unique rock formations, kayak through its many waterways, and even snorkel through shipwrecks, over sponge reefs, and alongside giant octopuses.

With so many unique and diverse destinations to explore, the last thing most people want to do is spend significant time at a roadside rest stop. However, tucked off Highway 4, behind the Taylor River Rest Area, lies a secret, must-see swimming hole that demands a stop on any road trip itinerary. Approximately 35 miles from Port Alberni and 4 hours by car from Vancouver (including the ferry ride), it's a jaw-dropping natural pool with crystal-clear, blue-green water. It looks like it belongs in the warm, sunny Caribbean island rather than off the cool, rocky shores of Canada.

The spot is the perfect place to swim, paddleboard, and fling yourself into the chilly depths from the pool's well-used rope swing. Visitors can also snap Instagram-worthy pics from several locations and elevations around the pool, have a picnic at one of the provided tables, or even charge their electric vehicle while exploring the forests and rock formations surrounding the pool.