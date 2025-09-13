North America's Longest Arch Thrives In Arches National Park On An Easy But Breathtaking Trail

Hiking to breathtaking natural landmarks is one of the greatest appeals of visiting a national park. Some national park trails are only for experienced hikers, require serious training, or special equipment to explore. One of the most incredible routes in Arches National Park, however, is a remarkably flat and hard packed trail with gentle inclines: The Landscape Arch Trail. It takes most hikers less than an hour to hike from start to finish and is easy enough that some even bring their kids along. This route takes hikers through the ominously named Devils Garden, a unique region of the park that is absolutely packed with fascinating geological formations, to see what might just be the most impressive sight in the area: the Landscape Arch itself. This natural stone bridge is shockingly thin, a red rock band no more than six feet in the center, stretching out nearly 300 feet across the landscape.

Unfortunately, Utah's breathtaking natural arches won't last forever, and pieces of Landscape Arch have been cracking and crumbling off since 1991. This is a natural occurrence that happens with rock formations in Arches National Park, so there is no reason for officials to step in and try to keep this natural bridge standing. More pieces of this bridge falling are extremely likely, probably even inevitable, to the point that visitors are no longer allowed to hike directly underneath it, and the National Park Service advises getting away from the arch if you hear it start to splinter and pop. If you want to see it for yourself, the best time to do it is now.