North America's Longest Arch Thrives In Arches National Park On An Easy But Breathtaking Trail
Hiking to breathtaking natural landmarks is one of the greatest appeals of visiting a national park. Some national park trails are only for experienced hikers, require serious training, or special equipment to explore. One of the most incredible routes in Arches National Park, however, is a remarkably flat and hard packed trail with gentle inclines: The Landscape Arch Trail. It takes most hikers less than an hour to hike from start to finish and is easy enough that some even bring their kids along. This route takes hikers through the ominously named Devils Garden, a unique region of the park that is absolutely packed with fascinating geological formations, to see what might just be the most impressive sight in the area: the Landscape Arch itself. This natural stone bridge is shockingly thin, a red rock band no more than six feet in the center, stretching out nearly 300 feet across the landscape.
Unfortunately, Utah's breathtaking natural arches won't last forever, and pieces of Landscape Arch have been cracking and crumbling off since 1991. This is a natural occurrence that happens with rock formations in Arches National Park, so there is no reason for officials to step in and try to keep this natural bridge standing. More pieces of this bridge falling are extremely likely, probably even inevitable, to the point that visitors are no longer allowed to hike directly underneath it, and the National Park Service advises getting away from the arch if you hear it start to splinter and pop. If you want to see it for yourself, the best time to do it is now.
How to avoid crowds on the Landscape Arch Trail
Considering this is an easy trail that doesn't take particularly long to hike but leads to one of the most exciting features in one of America's most popular national parks, it shouldn't be too surprising that the Landscape Arch Trail can get pretty busy. While some travel to national parks to feel like they are completely alone in the wilderness, you shouldn't let the crowds deter you if you're interested in seeing the Landscape Arch for yourself. At 290 feet long, Landscape Arch is considered the largest in the world, even passing Zion National Park's impressive Kolob Arch. It's a unique natural sight, and worth battling some crowds to experience for yourself. If you camp out in the Devil's Garden Campground and get to the trailhead early, however, you can start early and get there before it gets too busy.
Keep in mind, this trail is open all year, so if you really want to enjoy it without too many other people there, you can try visiting in the quiet season, instead. In Arches National Park, that means planning a trip in or around January. While there is definitely snow and it gets dark early in winter, you won't have to worry about the heat that often makes the Landscape Arch Trail unpleasant in the height of summer. While many trails become dangerous with snow and ice, this relatively easy route shouldn't give you too much more trouble in the winter. Best of all, the view of Landscape Arch in the winter is extremely beautiful, with the white snow contrasting with the red rock of the arch.
How to make the most of a hike along Landscape Arch Trail
While this is one of the best easy hikes to a dramatic arch, it's still a route through the desert. That means that you're going to want to come prepared, especially in the hot summer months. You should plan to bring serious sun protection, including sunblock, sun hats, and sunglasses. As easy as the trek generally is, plan to wear hiking shoes. It's never a good idea to hit the trail in flip flops or high heels, and that holds true for Landscape Arch. Be prepared for a heavy pack, because you're going to want to bring more water than you think you will need for the entire trip (and don't forget that walk back after seeing the arch!). Dehydration can happen faster than you might think. The National Park Service also advises bringing a headlamp with you if there's any risk of the sun setting while you're on the trail. While the trail may be easy, getting lost in the desert would not be.
If you are looking for a much longer hike and a much more significant challenge, you can get even more out of your trip to Landscape Arch Trail by walking down the rough stairs close to the end of the Landscape Arch Trail. This is known as the Primitive Loop Trail. In contrast to the easy flat walk that is the main trail, this added loop may be the hardest in the whole park (other than tricky backcountry hikes, of course) and has even more arches to see along the way.