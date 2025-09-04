An Easy Hike To A Dramatic Arch Near The Arizona-Utah Border Has Spectacular Sunrise And Sunset Views

U.S. Highway 89 is a breathtaking route through five states and seven national parks, including the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This area is 136 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona just south of the Arizona—Utah state border. One of the most dramatic hikes in this recreation area leads to a breathtaking arch, with panoramic views of some of the area's most impressive rock formations. Welcome to Skylight Arch — a natural bridge of red rock made entirely of eroded sandstone. One of the most photographed destinations in Arizona, Horseshoe Bend is another sandstone rock formation situated on Highway 89, a 45-minute drive southeast of Skylight Arch.

To reach Skylight Arch, take scenic Highway 89 to Ferry Swale Road, which veers northwest of the highway. This road leads to Blue Pools Road and then Stud Horse Point Road, which takes you to the parking area closest to the Skylight Arch Trailhead. However, please note that Stud Horse Point Road is extremely rocky and is best done with a vehicle that's four- or all-wheel drive. If you have a car with low clearance, you can park approximately one mile from the trailhead and do a bit of extra walking. Search and screenshot directions to the Skylight Arch Trailhead, which will be helpful if you lose reception in this remote area that can be confusing to navigate, as it has numerous dirt road intersections.

Once you've reached the trailhead, the 2-mile Skylight Arch Trail is relatively easy. The hike to the top is relatively flat, and pretty soon, you'll be gaping at the giant hole that's the skylight and fumbling for your camera. The skylight was formed when the lower portion of a sandstone rock formation weakened and caved into the valley below, while the top part (which is now the arch or bridge) remained standing. Please exercise caution here, as there are no railings to prevent visitors from getting too close to the edge.