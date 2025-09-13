Michigan's Riverside Cabin Country Is A Hidden Gem With Trout-Filled Streams And Paddle Adventures

Known as "Michigan's Backyard," Gladwin County is where Northern Michigan begins. Coming from either Detroit or Grand Rapids, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive. To enjoy the most of what Gladwin has to offer, you should visit between late spring and early fall. Michigan winters are very cold, and the amount of outdoor activities available will be more limited.

Considering this is part of Michigan's cabin country, staying in a cozy cabin is a great way to go. On Airbnb, you'll find multiple Gladwin cabin properties. Prices will vary, but an average range for a two-night stay during summer is between $300 and $500. For more options, though, consider browsing these vacation rental platforms that are alternatives to Airbnb.

You could also live it up in style at the Lost Arrow Resort along the Tittabawassee River in Gladwin. This spacious 34-acre property features 30 private cabins along the woodland or riverfront, water sports and equipment rentals, and a restaurant and tavern, so you don't have to worry about where to go for your meals. Not only is this resort pet-friendly, but it also has appealing amenities like a pool, free parking, gas grilles, microwaves, and a kids' playground. This tranquil and peaceful resort even has a camp store, so you can buy essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste, batteries, and toiletries as well as camping gear, beer and wine, groceries, and souvenirs.