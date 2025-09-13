Michigan's Riverside Cabin Country Is A Hidden Gem With Trout-Filled Streams And Paddle Adventures
Michigan is known for a lot of things: the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island, Faygo soft drinks, the Detroit Lions — just to name a few. However, a more under-the-radar characteristic of Michigan is its cabin country — picturesque riverside or lakeside retreats full of cabins to get away for a little R&R, like this Michigan cabin stay on the shores of Lake Superior. A hidden gem in Michigan's cabin country is Gladwin County, which offers trout-filled streams and paddle adventures for those who enjoy the great outdoors.
Within Gladwin County is the Cedar River, which starts in the north of the county and also runs through the city of Gladwin, Michigan. The Cedar River is a popular fishing destination for its mix of brown, rainbow, and brook trout, as well as smallmouth bass. It's not just fishing that draws people here; the river is also a great spot for paddle activities like canoeing and kayaking. If you don't have your own equipment, you can rent some in Gladwin with Cedar River Outfitters, which provides kayak, canoe, and tube rentals Fridays to Sundays. Make sure to call ahead of time to make a reservation for your rental.
What to know when staying in Gladwin, Michigan
Known as "Michigan's Backyard," Gladwin County is where Northern Michigan begins. Coming from either Detroit or Grand Rapids, it's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive. To enjoy the most of what Gladwin has to offer, you should visit between late spring and early fall. Michigan winters are very cold, and the amount of outdoor activities available will be more limited.
Considering this is part of Michigan's cabin country, staying in a cozy cabin is a great way to go. On Airbnb, you'll find multiple Gladwin cabin properties. Prices will vary, but an average range for a two-night stay during summer is between $300 and $500. For more options, though, consider browsing these vacation rental platforms that are alternatives to Airbnb.
You could also live it up in style at the Lost Arrow Resort along the Tittabawassee River in Gladwin. This spacious 34-acre property features 30 private cabins along the woodland or riverfront, water sports and equipment rentals, and a restaurant and tavern, so you don't have to worry about where to go for your meals. Not only is this resort pet-friendly, but it also has appealing amenities like a pool, free parking, gas grilles, microwaves, and a kids' playground. This tranquil and peaceful resort even has a camp store, so you can buy essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste, batteries, and toiletries as well as camping gear, beer and wine, groceries, and souvenirs.
More outdoor fun in Gladwin County
Along with fishing and paddle activities, Gladwin County offers outdoor enthusiasts even more to enjoy. Within the county, you have access to 40 inland lakes for boating and jet skiing. You can also take advantage of these lakes for more fishing, including Elk Lake, Hoister Lake, and Indian Lake.
For those who prefer to remain on land, you'll find some extensive trails for hiking and biking. For example, in the city of Gladwin, you can follow the downtown walking trail there, which is 6 miles long and runs along the Cedar River. There's also the 5.4-mile-long Gladwin County Recreation Area Trail loop. In winter, these trails can be used for cross-country skiing. Additionally, Michigan has towns with world-class golf courses, so if you're an avid golfer, you can do that here too! Gladwin is home to three golf courses: the nine-hole Lakeside Golf Course, the well-reviewed 18-hole Sugar Springs Golf Club, and the "people's choice" 18-hole Gladwin Heights Golf Course, all of which are open to the public.