Skip San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf Tourist Trap And Head Up The Street To The Coolest Part Of The City
California is filled with iconic attractions, but some locals would say they are tourist traps, and there are better alternative options. One of these overrated spots is San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. Instead, if you're looking for somewhere else to go without the crowds and the souvenir shops while in the city, head to the Embarcadero.
Yes, Fisherman's Wharf is considered part of the Embarcadero; however, the coastal hot spot has a lot to offer and often goes overlooked. Stretching along the eastern waterfront of the city, it's a hub for food, culture, and stunning views of the Bay. You can check out the Ferry Building Marketplace (which won a Tripadvisor 2025 Traveler's Choice Award) with its artisanal foods and local vendors or enjoy the public art installations and garden at the Embarcadero Center.
On a sunny day, it's perfect for a scenic stroll or a bike ride with views of the Bay Bridge. The area manages to feel lively without the chaotic tourist energy of Fisherman's Wharf, making it a favorite among locals who want to enjoy the city's waterfront outside that mini district of travelers.
Museums, views, and restaurants at the Embarcadero
As the saying goes, not all who wander are lost. Just beyond the Fisherman's Wharf district lies a street brimming with hidden gems you might not have ever noticed while visiting. Aside from San Francisco's incredible coastal views, you can spend your day at Tripadvisor's top pick, the Exploratorium. This museum, dedicated to science and art, is perfect for visitors of all ages. Here, you'll find interactive exhibits that will teach you more about our world. Once you're done, visit the San Francisco Railway Museum to explore antique streetcars and the city's transit past. It's received over four stars on Google Reviews, and, as many travelers say, it's an adorable "hole-in-the-wall" full of history.
Then, you can head to the Embarcadero Center to spend the afternoon shopping at stores like SF Gift Baskets, checking out art, or strolling along the gardens. It spans four blocks in the downtown area, and according to the website, it's one of the largest mixed-use complexes in the Western U.S. Later, when you've worked up an appetite, you can find restaurants, such as Boudin Sourdough Bakery & Café, Gochees Pizza, and Kirimachi Ramen. If you're looking for a unique dining experience, nearby is the Tadich Grill, California's oldest restaurant, which captures the essence of classic San Francisco with its cuisine.
Want a route to see more of California's coast? We found a beach and city-filled road trip itinerary for you to explore.