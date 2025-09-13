Skip San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf Tourist Trap And Head Up The Street To The Coolest Part Of The City

California is filled with iconic attractions, but some locals would say they are tourist traps, and there are better alternative options. One of these overrated spots is San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. Instead, if you're looking for somewhere else to go without the crowds and the souvenir shops while in the city, head to the Embarcadero.

Yes, Fisherman's Wharf is considered part of the Embarcadero; however, the coastal hot spot has a lot to offer and often goes overlooked. Stretching along the eastern waterfront of the city, it's a hub for food, culture, and stunning views of the Bay. You can check out the Ferry Building Marketplace (which won a Tripadvisor 2025 Traveler's Choice Award) with its artisanal foods and local vendors or enjoy the public art installations and garden at the Embarcadero Center.

On a sunny day, it's perfect for a scenic stroll or a bike ride with views of the Bay Bridge. The area manages to feel lively without the chaotic tourist energy of Fisherman's Wharf, making it a favorite among locals who want to enjoy the city's waterfront outside that mini district of travelers.