Tucked Between Atlanta And Athens Is Georgia's Laid-Back City With A Vibrant Downtown Full Of Art, Shops, And Parks

Oozing artsy flair and downhome Southern vibes, the city of Lawrenceville is a real Georgia peach. Home to over 30,000 residents, the laid-back community sits in between Atlanta and Athens, Georgia's best college town. Although Lawrenceville boasts much of what you'd expect from a bustling suburb — a vibrant downtown district, shops, cafes, and beautiful parks— it's far from an average, run-of-the-mill town. Just take it from the locals. "I've lived in Lawrenceville for most of my 18 years of life and can still find new things to do that I haven't done before," one person shared on Niche. Another wrote that the city is "brimming with charm and warmth," adding that it "captured [their] heart with its unique character."

Born as a farming hub way back in 1821, Lawrenceville is the oldest city in Gwinnett County, where it serves as the county seat. Despite all of the urban modern comforts that have sprung up since then, the neighborhood's storied past can still be seen around just about every corner, from the courthouse built in 1885 to the old town square that now serves as the centerpiece of downtown.

If you're ready to start planning your visit, your best option is to land at the nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta. However, brace yourself for crowds because it's known as the world's busiest airport. As for hotels, the Tru by Hilton, Aloft Lawrenceville Sugarloaf, and Hampton Inn all boast excellent ratings. A new Hilton hotel called The Lawrence is slated to open in downtown Lawrenceville in 2026. Once completed, the boutique hotel's exterior design will mirror that of a historic factory, complete with red brick, metal accents, and arched windows.