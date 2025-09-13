Tucked Between Atlanta And Athens Is Georgia's Laid-Back City With A Vibrant Downtown Full Of Art, Shops, And Parks
Oozing artsy flair and downhome Southern vibes, the city of Lawrenceville is a real Georgia peach. Home to over 30,000 residents, the laid-back community sits in between Atlanta and Athens, Georgia's best college town. Although Lawrenceville boasts much of what you'd expect from a bustling suburb — a vibrant downtown district, shops, cafes, and beautiful parks— it's far from an average, run-of-the-mill town. Just take it from the locals. "I've lived in Lawrenceville for most of my 18 years of life and can still find new things to do that I haven't done before," one person shared on Niche. Another wrote that the city is "brimming with charm and warmth," adding that it "captured [their] heart with its unique character."
Born as a farming hub way back in 1821, Lawrenceville is the oldest city in Gwinnett County, where it serves as the county seat. Despite all of the urban modern comforts that have sprung up since then, the neighborhood's storied past can still be seen around just about every corner, from the courthouse built in 1885 to the old town square that now serves as the centerpiece of downtown.
If you're ready to start planning your visit, your best option is to land at the nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta. However, brace yourself for crowds because it's known as the world's busiest airport. As for hotels, the Tru by Hilton, Aloft Lawrenceville Sugarloaf, and Hampton Inn all boast excellent ratings. A new Hilton hotel called The Lawrence is slated to open in downtown Lawrenceville in 2026. Once completed, the boutique hotel's exterior design will mirror that of a historic factory, complete with red brick, metal accents, and arched windows.
Stroll in Lawrenceville's historic downtown area
Well rooted in the past, downtown Lawrenceville is the perfect blend of old and new. Step back in time at the aforementioned historic courthouse, a stately red brick structure with a clock tower facing the town square. You can roam the two-acre property, its interior architecture, and on-site art gallery on a self-guided tour during regular business hours, but keep in mind that the landmark is closed on Sundays.
If you're in the mood for something a bit more contemporary, visit the many shops and eateries in downtown Lawrenceville. Start your morning with a toasted croissant or bagel at the Blue Rooster Bake Shop & Eatery, or grab a beverage to go at Reyna's Espresso & Sweets. For lunch, pop by Foggy Bottom BBQ for some slow smoked barbecue. As for dinner, the upscale Perry St. Chophouse, Local Republic gastropub, and McCray's Tavern on the Square are among the local favorites. You'll also find international flavors downtown, including Mexican restaurants Anejo and La Cazuela.
As you explore the town square and surrounding streets, take note of the outdoor artwork. Stop and snap a photo of the city's colorful welcome mural, which proudly boasts the words, "It's a beautiful day in Lawrenceville." The artwork is front and center along Crogan Street near McCray's Tavern. A rather impressive 250-foot mural called "Lawrenceville Blooms" can also be found decorating a wall along Buford Drive. Feed your creative side at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, located across from the historic courthouse. The performing arts theater showcases a variety of plays and musicals throughout the year, as well as concerts and other events.
Get outside in Lawrenceville
After meandering around Lawrenceville's downtown area, get more steps in at the city's many urban green spaces. Rhodes Jordan Park, which is just up the street from the town square, spans over 160 acres. The recreation area has playgrounds, athletic fields, community gardens, and even a 22-acre lake with a looped walking path around the perimeter. Tuck into a picnic on the Lawrenceville Lawn. In addition to a playground and walking paths, this city park boasts an amphitheater, making it a popular outdoor space for live concerts, festivals, and other community events. Head across the street to the exhibit-lined Gwinnett County Bicentennial Plaza to take a walking tour of the county's incredible past.
For more nature adventures, enjoy a walk along the banks of the Alcovy River at Freeman's Mill Park, where you can see a restored gristmill listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Several miles of trails can be found across town at the 91-acre Alexander Park, as well as an 18-hole disc golf course. More lake views abound at the sprawling 713-acre Tribble Mill Park, which also connects to the nearby Harbins Park via the Lloyd N. Harris Greenway. And if you don't mind making the drive, the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area's otherworldly hiking trails are roughly 25 miles away from Lawrenceville in the city of Stonecrest.