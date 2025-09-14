One Of The Funkiest Fall Festivals In The US Is A Unique Beachy-Halloween Mashup On The Delaware Coast
The United States has no shortage of unique festivals to celebrate everything from major holidays — like St. Charles, Missouri, and its Christmas transformation into a glistening paradise — to extraordinary fungi (as Michigan's quirky Humongous Fungus festival that involves a giant pizza proves). And who doesn't love Halloween? It's the perfect opportunity to flex your creative muscles, enjoy tasty treats, and be as wacky and spook-tacular as you want. If you're looking for a festive and utterly one-of-a-kind way to ring in All Hallows Eve, you don't need to head to a graveyard or a haunted house to find your fun. Surprising as it may sound, make your way to the seaside town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the annual Sea Witch Festival.
With offerings for the whole family — and free admission – it's a don't-miss experience. The weekend-long extravaganza includes a variety of activities and entertainment, such as live music, scavenger hunts, a 5k run, and even a broom-tossing contest. The highlight, however, is the festival's parade, which features impressively decorated floats and scores of people in thoughtfully crafted Halloween costumes of all kinds. (Canine lovers will rejoice that there's also a separate dog costume parade, where pups get to show off their costumes too).
How to get to Rehoboth and what to know before you go
This charmingly eccentric festival has been occurring yearly in October since 1989, and is put on by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. To get here, you have the choice of driving or taking public transit. Rehoboth Beach is under 2 hours from Wilmington, Delaware, just over 2 hours by car from Philadelphia, and under 3 hours from Washington, D.C. It's also under 4 hours by car from New York City. Before arriving in Rehoboth, make sure you brush up on all the parking regulations in place for this festive event, as some restrictions will be in effect. D.C. or New York City denizens also have the option of hopping on a BestBus running between NYC, the Delaware beaches, and the nation's capital (note that this bus service only operates on summer weekends).
If you want to prepare for the Sea Witch Festival and plan your activities, you can sign up online for an official program that will be sent to you in the mail earlier in October. So get your Halloween costume in order, and get ready to make the trip over to this delightful oceanfront locale for a funky fall celebration. Don't rush to leave after the festival, either: Rehoboth Beach boasts one of America's best boardwalks, with food, shops, games, and ocean views to offer beyond the spooky season.