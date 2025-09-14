One Of The Funkiest Fall Festivals In The US Is A Unique Beachy-Halloween Mashup On The Delaware Coast

This charmingly eccentric festival has been occurring yearly in October since 1989, and is put on by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. To get here, you have the choice of driving or taking public transit. Rehoboth Beach is under 2 hours from Wilmington, Delaware, just over 2 hours by car from Philadelphia, and under 3 hours from Washington, D.C. It's also under 4 hours by car from New York City. Before arriving in Rehoboth, make sure you brush up on all the parking regulations in place for this festive event, as some restrictions will be in effect. D.C. or New York City denizens also have the option of hopping on a BestBus running between NYC, the Delaware beaches, and the nation's capital (note that this bus service only operates on summer weekends).

If you want to prepare for the Sea Witch Festival and plan your activities, you can sign up online for an official program that will be sent to you in the mail earlier in October. So get your Halloween costume in order, and get ready to make the trip over to this delightful oceanfront locale for a funky fall celebration. Don't rush to leave after the festival, either: Rehoboth Beach boasts one of America's best boardwalks, with food, shops, games, and ocean views to offer beyond the spooky season.