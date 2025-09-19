One Of Florida's Best Hikes Is A Scenic Wetlands Loop With Wildflowers, Cypresses, And Abundant Wildlife
When I first moved to Florida, I thought I would be trading in my hiking boots for flip flops. I admittedly didn't think hiking would be a part of my life in Florida since it's no secret that it is America's flattest state. I had mentally prepared myself for that, but I'm so glad I was proven wrong. I've found several great trails throughout the state, and what they lack in elevation, they make up for in iconic old-Florida scenery. When asked if I have a favorite place to hike, I always have a quick response — the Black Bear Wilderness Area. It turns out I'm not alone in my adoration for this special place, as AllTrails has ranked it as Florida's best hiking trail. It could be the lush foliage, abundant wildlife, or just the serenity of this place, but it's a favorite among all of the local hikers.
The Black Bear Wilderness Area is located in Sanford, a lake town that's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. When you're hiking there, you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, which is one of the main things I love about it. In reality, you're only about 30 minutes away from Orlando. Sanford has a cute, historic downtown, so once you've worked up an appetite from hiking, you can head into town to refuel. One of the best restaurants is Hollerbach's – an authentic German restaurant that's been there for over 20 years.
Wildlife at the Black Bear Wilderness Area
The hiking trail at Black Bear Wilderness Area is a little over 7 miles long and weaves through the forest, over cypress swamps, and alongside the St. Johns River. Since it is a loop, it's nearly impossible to get lost. It has a nice canopy and is well-maintained, and you'll find many markers along the way so you can see how far you've gone. If seven miles is too much for you, no worries. You can hike in as far as you like and then hike back out — there are great views along the entire route. If you do commit to the entire loop, it will take you at least a couple of hours. If you're stopping to smell the wildflowers along the way, expect it to take longer.
The hike always lasts longer for me because I find myself stopping to take pictures of the abundant wildlife. It's pretty common to see alligators, deer, wild boar, and a huge variety of birds. But even though it's called the Black Bear Wilderness Area, you aren't guaranteed to see an actual bear– unless you get lucky like this hiker who shared her experience on Google. She said, "Encountering the bears was super amazing. But, because they decided to [forage] on the trail, I had to pause to allow them to do their thing. This pause took about 45 [minutes]."
Tips for visiting Florida's best hiking trail
Just because the trail at Black Bear Wilderness Area doesn't take you to a high elevation, it doesn't mean that it's completely flat. Aside from the boardwalks that make it easy to cross the wetlands, the trail does have its fair share of terrain. I suggest wearing good hiking boots because there are steep slopes and tree roots throughout much of the trail. Consider taking along a hiking stick, and make sure you take water and bug spray, too.
Primitive camping is available at this area, but this isn't a spot you can just drive up to — you'll have to hike there, and you will need to start your journey there at least two hours before sunset. You also have to get a permit from Seminole County ahead of time. Sleeping under the stars isn't for everyone, though, so if you're seeking more amenities, you can sleep easy knowing there are plenty of hotels in Sanford. This includes chains like Home2 Suites by Hilton and Springhill Suites by Marriott.
If you want to visit, you may be able to fly right into Sanford. Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) doesn't service as many airlines as Orlando International Airport (MCO), but if you can book a flight to SFB, you'll probably save some money — it is one of Florida's most affordable airports. If you do have to fly to Orlando's larger airport, MCO, it's still just 40 minutes away.