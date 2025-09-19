One Of Florida's Best Hikes Is A Scenic Wetlands Loop With Wildflowers, Cypresses, And Abundant Wildlife

When I first moved to Florida, I thought I would be trading in my hiking boots for flip flops. I admittedly didn't think hiking would be a part of my life in Florida since it's no secret that it is America's flattest state. I had mentally prepared myself for that, but I'm so glad I was proven wrong. I've found several great trails throughout the state, and what they lack in elevation, they make up for in iconic old-Florida scenery. When asked if I have a favorite place to hike, I always have a quick response — the Black Bear Wilderness Area. It turns out I'm not alone in my adoration for this special place, as AllTrails has ranked it as Florida's best hiking trail. It could be the lush foliage, abundant wildlife, or just the serenity of this place, but it's a favorite among all of the local hikers.

The Black Bear Wilderness Area is located in Sanford, a lake town that's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. When you're hiking there, you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, which is one of the main things I love about it. In reality, you're only about 30 minutes away from Orlando. Sanford has a cute, historic downtown, so once you've worked up an appetite from hiking, you can head into town to refuel. One of the best restaurants is Hollerbach's – an authentic German restaurant that's been there for over 20 years.