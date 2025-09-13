One Of Europe's Most Surreal National Parks Is Home To A Towering Volcano, Lava-Sculpted Trails, And Glacial Peaks

There are seemingly endless beautiful islands in Spain, making it difficult to choose which one to visit. With pristine beaches and dramatic landscapes, it's hard to beat the Canary Islands, an archipelago located off Northwest Africa. If you do venture here, Tenerife's Teide National Park is one place you can't miss. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Teide National Park is an epic destination with scenery that's dominated by the impressive Teide-Pico Viejo stratovolcano. This is the highest peak in Spain, standing 10,427 feet, and is the third-highest volcanic structure in the world. The park is also one of the largest attractions in Tenerife, drawing in 3 to 4 million visitors each year.

You can experience Teide National Park's otherworldly vistas on several hikes within this protected preserve. One of the best short trails to do is Roques de García. Featuring unique, bizarrely shaped rock formations, this hike is a 2.1-mile loop. Visitors can also stroll through volcanic landscapes on the Arenas Negras Trail, admiring stunning views of the volcano from the Narices del Teide viewpoint. Adventurous visitors can summit Teide itself by trekking the Telesforo Bravo Trail, starting at the La Rambleta cable car station. A free permit with a timed entry slot is required for this trail and you'll need to bring your passport for permit checks at the trailhead. Visitors should keep in mind that this is one of the most difficult trails in the park with steep inclines and exposure. Teide National Park is also one of the best stargazing destinations in the Northern Hemisphere. More than 80 constellations are visible on a clear night, sparkling in the night sky. There are numerous stargazing tour options available or you can take a tour of the Teide Observatory.