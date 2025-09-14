The One-Of-A-Kind South Carolina Mountaintop Observation Deck On Where You Can View Three States At Once
When you think of South Carolina, you are more likely to think of the romantic Charleston waterfront promenade or the sand and surf of Myrtle Beach, not mountains. While there are plenty of wonderful places to explore in the state, a one-of-a-kind attraction literally rises above the rest: Sassafras Mountain. Located within Headwaters State Forest and rising more than 3,550 feet above sea level, Sassafras Mountain is officially the highest point in the Palmetto State. An observation deck, fittingly opened to the public on Earth Day in 2019, gives visitors a spectacular way to see the beauty of the area.
The overlook is 11 feet higher than the mountaintop and straddles the border between North Carolina and South Carolina. A compass and a line designating the border between the states are embedded in the floor of the platform; visitors can use the line to stand in two states at once. On a clear day, visitors can see the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains and at least three states (South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia); sometimes, you can see Tennessee as well. The overlook's breathtaking panoramas are on par with this open-air chapel near Greenville with stunning mountain views.
Hiking to the observation tower
You have two options for hiking to the observation tower atop Sassafras Mountain: parking in the parking lot and walking a short section of the Foothills Trail to the tower, or parking further away and walking a longer section of the trail. The first option is considered an easy, but steep, hike. It is just half a mile for the round trip, and you will gain 80 feet of elevation. This path to the tower is well-suited to those with little hiking experience.
For the longer hike, you will start your journey at Chimneytop Gap. The trail is just over 4.5 miles round-trip on the Foothills trail; you will gain 1,400 feet in elevation. While it is a more challenging hike, your effort will be rewarded by the vivid colors of wildflowers and the natural beauty of the forest. Regardless of how you reach the observation tower, all that stands between you and a spectacular view is a ramp or 26 stairs. You may want to extend your stay in the area; there are plenty of hiking trails waiting to be explored in South Carolina, like the ones on this barrier island near Charleston.
Planning your trip to Sassafras Mountain
The observation tower is open all year long from dawn until dusk, allowing visitors the opportunity to enjoy spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Spring (lower temperatures) and fall (leaves changing colors) are the best times to visit; summers are hot, and there can be ice in the winter. There are no fees to access the tower, and no special permits are needed. Visitors can fly into nearby airports in Greenville, South Carolina (less than 40 miles away) or Asheville, NC (just over 60 miles away). The overlook is located near Rocky Bottom off of U.S. Highway 178.
While in the area, be sure and visit beautiful Table Rock State Park, spread across more than 3,000 acres. While Table Rock Mountain isn't as tall as Sassafras Mountain, it does offer the option to go camping. In fact, there are 94 campsites and 14 cabins to accommodate overnight visitors. There are two lakes (Pinnacle Lake and Lake Oolenoy) for fishing and a "swimming hole" that is refreshing on a hot summer day. Hiking trails will take visitors past waterfalls and mountain streams, ranging from a 2-mile loop to an out-and-back that is 4.2 miles one-way.