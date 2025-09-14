The One-Of-A-Kind South Carolina Mountaintop Observation Deck On Where You Can View Three States At Once

When you think of South Carolina, you are more likely to think of the romantic Charleston waterfront promenade or the sand and surf of Myrtle Beach, not mountains. While there are plenty of wonderful places to explore in the state, a one-of-a-kind attraction literally rises above the rest: Sassafras Mountain. Located within Headwaters State Forest and rising more than 3,550 feet above sea level, Sassafras Mountain is officially the highest point in the Palmetto State. An observation deck, fittingly opened to the public on Earth Day in 2019, gives visitors a spectacular way to see the beauty of the area.

The overlook is 11 feet higher than the mountaintop and straddles the border between North Carolina and South Carolina. A compass and a line designating the border between the states are embedded in the floor of the platform; visitors can use the line to stand in two states at once. On a clear day, visitors can see the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains and at least three states (South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia); sometimes, you can see Tennessee as well. The overlook's breathtaking panoramas are on par with this open-air chapel near Greenville with stunning mountain views.